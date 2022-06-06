ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County DA executes search warrant against police

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SfzE_0g2PYu8f00

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An investigation is underway in Luzerne County into the illegal purchases of firearms, and a local police station’s evidence locker is at the center of the investigation.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is searching for several missing illegal firearms.

Their investigation uncovered Luzerne Borough Police possibly seized several of those firearms from a resident.

But the question remains, where are those firearms now?

Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County district attorney

“Firearms in the wrong hands are always a threat to the public,” says Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce says a Gun Violence Task Force Officer and other County Detectives are investigating the straw purchase of 19 firearms.

According to a search warrant… Donald Cool III, of Luzerne, was arrested in Monroe County on March 3, 2021, and was found in possession of 8 firearms and unlawful body armor.

A convicted felon, Cool is not allowed to possess firearms.

An investigation uncovered that at least 19 firearms were purchased by his girlfriend.

“She openly admitted she then transferred them to someone who she didn’t know at the time was not allowed to possess firearms, but you’re not allowed to purchase them firearms for someone else’s purposes,” says Luzerne County District Attorney.

The DA’s office received information from the witness that, in January, Luzerne Borough Police seized seven of the firearms involved in the investigation at a home on Vaughn Street.

They contacted Luzerne Borough Police to look for the weapons.

After several attempts, the Borough’s Police Department did not cooperate.

As a result, the District Attorney’s Office obtained a search warrant, a roadblock the Sanguedolce says is uncommon.

“It’s extremely uncommon. I realize they recently had a change in position of chief. I believe the chief has left their office, so it’s caused a little bit of consternation over there, it is my hope it wasn’t deliberate obstruction,” said DA Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce says the Luzerne Borough Solicitor was a great help in getting detectives’ access.

However, many residents told Eyewitness News off-camera, that they are concerned about their safety, and this issue should have been disclosed by the mayor or council.

As of Monday night, the DA tells Eyewitness News a majority of the 19 firearms purchased illegally are still missing.

“I wish I could give more reassuring news which is why we are spending so many resources trying to locate these guns as quickly as possible,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the borough for comment and have yet to hear back.

Donald Cool the third remains in the Monroe County Jail.

No other charges have been filed tonight.

The investigation is ongoing, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 6

Joe Paci
3d ago

where are my firearms that were held by the LUZERNE COUNTY SHERIFF until returned to me, they have not been returned. the were incorrectly listed as evidence and belonging to a deceased man with the same last name as myself who used to live in Exeter Boro. the Deputy in charge was allowed to " retire " early. where is my property ? I want to know ! was it sold to drug dealers or future mass shooters ? where are they ?

Reply(1)
7
Related
WBRE

Five arrested, $8K worth of drugs seized in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested five people after a search warrant discovered over $8,000 worth of crystal meth inside a Scranton residence. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement from Scranton police and the State Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne hires new police chief as missing guns investigation continues

LUZERNE — While the search continues for guns missing from its evidence room, the borough found a new police chief in Chris Prescott. Picked by Luzerne Mayor James Keller and approved in a 4-1 vote by council Wednesday night, Prescott was hired for the top spot in a department staffed with part-time officers and under investigation for the missing guns.
LUZERNE, PA
Times Leader

Logistics discussed ahead of Foster Township homicide trial

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County’s conflict counsel’s office was ordered by Judge David W. Lupas on Wednesday to assign an attorney to assist conflict attorney William J. Watt III in the defense of homicide suspect David Alzugaray. Lupas said he will further issue a court order to transfer...
WFMZ-TV Online

Person taken into custody in Bushkill Twp. after standoff

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County took a person into custody Thursday after a barricade situation. Bushkill Township Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Fehr Road shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release from township police. Police were told that the situation involved a barricaded...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
WBRE

Missing person out of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday. Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school. Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Convicted Felon#County Jail#Luzerne Borough Police#Gun Violence Task Force
WBRE

Federal inmate charged with assault with a deadly weapon

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal inmate has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, officials say. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, inmate Richard Anthony Trent, 43, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney John C. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Wayne County murderer

HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge sentenced a man Thursday morning for killing a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton was sentenced to life in prison. Dufton was found guilty in March of the shooting death of Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. The jury reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught on video throwing rocks into neighbor’s yard

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man intentionally scattered a rock-like substance on his neighbor’s yard in three separate instances that resulted in calls to authorities being made. In a fourth incident, police said Brian David McFadden, 31, of Williamsport used a leaf blower to force a plastic bag onto the homeowner’s property near the 600 block of Sheridan Street. Officers responded to calls for McFadden throwing the rock-like substance onto his neighbor’s property and using the left blower on May 12, 21, 27,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Case of Snyder County man accused of killing wife held for court

Selinsgrove, Pa. — The homicide case of a Selinsgrove man charged with fatally shooting his wife was held for court. Brad Alan Bailor, 33, is accused of shooting his wife, Leslie Marie Bailor, multiple times on April 18 with a 9 mm handgun after the couple argued. Bailor had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of District Judge John H. Reed, where it was determined there was enough evidence...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
pikecountycourier.com

Pike County Court sentence of 15-30 years for 230 bags of fentanyl

Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin announced Paul J. Wassel, Jr., age 53. of Taylor, PA, was sentenced to 15 years to 30 years in a state correctional facility and a fine of $1,800.00. Wassel was convicted by a jury of the crimes of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Conspiracy and related misdemeanor charges following a trial in March in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas.
wkok.com

Report: Sunbury Man Accused of Touching Girl Inappropriately

LEWISBURG – A Sunbury man is accused of touching a young girl inappropriately numerous times in a two-year span at a Kelly Township, Union County home. According to northcentralPA.com, Milton state police say 29-year-old Alexander Acosta III is jailed on charges of felony corruption of a minor and indecent assault of a person under 16.
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Man assaulted 2 women at Monroe County spa

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been charged after two women say he assaulted them at a spa back in May. Frank Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono, is charged with indecent assault. Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened after a group of women rented the Serenity...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County inmate’s death ruled a homicide

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County inmate’s death was ruled a homicide by the Lackawanna County Coroner on June 7. Tim Rowland, Chief Lackawanna County Coroner, said Darwin Pasos-Santos, age 32, died on June 1 at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to blunt force head injuries. Officials said Pasos-Santos was admitted to the hospital on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect impersonating grandson scams man out of $5,000

FOX TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a scam where they say a suspect impersonated a man’s grandson to steal money. According to PSP, on June 3 at 11:30 a.m. an unknown suspect scammed an 81-year-old man from Shunk, out of $5,000. Police say the suspect impersonated the victim’s grandson to […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Residents shaken up after police standoff

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that the man was unarmed contrary to initial reports. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man barricaded inside his Luzerne County home leads to an hours-long standoff with state and local police. It all happened at the East Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park in Plains […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

‘It would make our streets a lot safer’: Police chief discusses using radar to enforce speed limits

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Should municipal police departments in Pennsylvania use radar technology to enforce speed limits? State law currently prohibits it. But a Luzerne County Police Chief believes it would make community streets much safer. Pennsylvania law only allows state police to catch speeding drivers with radar detectors. Among those advocating for […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy