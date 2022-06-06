Motorist dies from injuries in wreck

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has died from injuries he sustained last month in a wreck involving a motorist from Thomasville that happened on S. Holden Road at Interstate 85.

John Daniel White, 75, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Mercedes south in the left turn lane of S. Holden Road approaching Interstate 85 about 6 p.m. May 17 when he failed to reduce speed and crashed into the rear of a 2021 Kia operated by Mae Patrice Butler, 41, of Thomasville, who was stopped in the left turn lane waiting to go onto I-85, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

White was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, where he died early Monday from a combination of his injuries and other medical conditions, police said.

Butler and a front passenger in her car suffered minor injuries, according to police.