To my Kansas Republican senators and representative: I have been a registered Republican for over 50 years. In a quiet moment, when you contemplate the proper balance between (i) firing up your MAGA base to raise money and win primaries and (ii) discharging the obligations inherent in the office you hold (obligations you owe to all your constituents and to our democracy itself) to enact sound legislation for the common good, please consider putting more emphasis on the latter, and less on the former, than you currently seem to do.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO