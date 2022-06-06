ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque begins extending medians in Old Town

By Jordan Honeycutt
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work to extend medians along Rio Grande Blvd. in Old Town is underway and construction will be ongoing for most of the summer. Crews are building permanent medians and lane closures are expected for the duration of the project. For months, the city has been getting drivers used to the idea of longer medians with temporary barriers, many of them ended up snapped off.

The Department of Municipal Development hopes the change will make the area safer for everyone. “When you provide this kind of delineation, kind of restrict the freedom of movement for vehicles, it makes roadways safer, not just for the road but it reduces speed and ultimately makes the roadway safer for all the users. Whether it be the vehicles, the bicyclists, or the pedestrians, ” said Scott Cilke, Department of Municipal Development.

The $300,000 project is expected to take the city ten weeks to complete.

