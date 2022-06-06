ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockers will try to regroup

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
HIGH POINT — The Rockers head out on the road still holding the lead in the Atlantic League’s South Division but seeking to rebound from losing three games to challenger Gastonia over the weekend at Truist Point.

The Honey Hunters took advantage of High Point starters Austin Glorius and Neil Uskali early in building big leads on the way to 8-3 victories Saturday and Sunday. The Rockers lost 5-4 Friday when they failed to take advantage of scoring opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings.

With the sweep, the first allowed by the Rockers (28-12) since late in the 2021 season, the Honey Hunters (27-13) cut High Point’s lead in the division to a game. Gastonia scored six runs in five innings against Glorius and seven in six innings against Uskali with the help of two errors.

“Neil threw the ball better than the runs he gave up,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “He attacked the hitter pretty good. He left a couple of breaking balls up but nothing special. They just got about every break in this series.”

On offense, the Rockers didn’t do much on Saturday until Giovanny Alfonzo broke up a shutout with an RBI single in the fifth, and Jerry Downs’ two-run homer in the eighth made the final score more respectable. On Sunday, High Point pulled within 3-2 in the second as Michael Martinez hit a solo homer and Jay Gonzalez laced an RBI single. Gastonia starter Reilly Hovis then retired 10 in a row before walking Ben Aklinski, who scored on Logan Morrison’s RBI single, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

“It was a tough series,” Keefe said. “They pitched us well and we didn’t pitch them well, plain and simple. When you are in a series like this and down players, you can’t make the mistakes we made.”

Sunday marked the end of a stretch of games scheduled on 13 straight days. The Rockers had an off-day Monday before leaving for six games on the road with an injured list that includes seven players — infielders Tyler Ladendorf and Xander Weil, catcher Mike Gulino and pitchers Copper Casad, Johnny Barbato, Bryce Hensley and Joe Johnson.

“We’re banged up,” Keefe said. “Games scheduled 13 straight days are a lot even if you have rainouts (there were two). We need to give some guys a couple of days to relax, more than one, because they’ve played back-to-back-to-back-to-back days.”

The Rockers begin a three-game series at Kentucky today and then play three at Gastonia beginning Friday.

Keefe will try to regroup while trying to rebuild his starting pitching rotation. Out of the Rockers original five starters, Brady Lail and Justin Nicolino were signed by Major League organizations, Jheyson Manzueta went to the Mexican League, and Casad is on the injured list. Another starter, Andrew Church, left Friday’s game because of injury and is expected to miss “a start or two” according to Keefe.

Recent college graduates Colt Webb and Gavin Heltemes, who started games last week, will make starts again this week.

