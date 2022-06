It’s been a year since Edelbrock Group™ made the headquarters location move from California to Olive Branch and that move is being celebrated this weekend. Edelbrock has announced a dedication and ribbon-cutting event scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Several dignitaries and guest speakers planned for the ceremony include members of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors; Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams; Mississippi Development Authority Chief Economic Development Officer Bill Cork; and Edelbrock Group CEO Tim Jones. There is also a special guest appearance from six-time IHRA World Champion and current NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican, who will fire up his dragster to dedicate the building.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO