The Washington Nationals will be looking to sell at the MLB trade deadline. Which three Nats players could be on the move?. The Washington Nationals traded Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last summer in an effort to restock their farm system. But, after spending the majority of the 2022 season in the NL East basement, it would appear that the Nats are looking to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline once again.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO