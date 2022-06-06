ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bidding war for Spirit Airlines heats up ahead of vote

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
The bidding war over Spirit Airlines is ramping up again with JetBlue boosting its offer for the discount carrier just days after rival Frontier upped its own bid for Spirit.

Spirit shareholders are also scheduled to vote Friday on Frontier’s offer.

JetBlue said Monday that it would now provide a $350 million reverse break-up payable to Spirit if a deal between the two isn’t completed for antitrust reasons.

This is $150 million more than JetBlue previously offered to pay.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

