ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Lovato Returns to Their Pop-Punk Roots on 'HOLY FVCK'

By Kenna McCafferty
papermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer just got a little bit cooler: Demi Lovato announced today that their eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released on Friday, August 19. The 16-track LP will dive into Lovato's pop-punk roots, which means we’re getting “Get Back” back. Lovato’s newest,...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming Teen Through 'Cult-Like' Behavior

Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old by their parents. According to TMZ, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle are currently asking for an order of protection against Ezra on behalf of their child, Tokata Iron Eyes. They claim the Fantastic Beasts star has been taking advantage of Tokata after they first met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016. At the time, Tokata was just 12-years-old and Miller was 23.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

The Grammys Introduce Best Song For Social Change Award

The Recording Academy is introducing several awards to the 2023 Grammys. However, most of the buzz is surrounding two specific honors, with the first being Best Song for Social Change. Chosen by "a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees," this Special Merit Award is focused on songs featuring lyrical content pertaining to a current social issue in a way that "promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
American Songwriter

Vance Joy Sounding Sweeter Than Ever On New Album

“It was nice to write songs without any sense of an impending album date or anything,” Vance Joy says of the writing process that brought forth his new album In Our Own Sweet Time, his third full-length that arrives today. “We were almost like passing the time and giving ourselves a sense of being productive. Like, ‘Let’s write a song’ and ‘Should we catch up in three weeks?’ There was no real momentum at that point. It was just a way of enjoying what we do.”
MUSIC
papermag.com

Saucy Santana Comes in Swinging

Story by C. Taylor Henderson / Photography by Xavier Luggage / Styling by Danasia Sutton and Marlon Mizrahi / Makeup by Nikko Anthony / Clothing and accessories by Coach. All eyes are on Saucy Santana and it’s easy to see why. The 28-year-old rapper commands attention when he walks...
MUSIC
papermag.com

J-Hope Makes History as a Lollapalooza Headliner

K-pop has really been leaping into American festival circuits. We've had BLACKPINK make a splash at Coachella and 2NE1 using the same Indio music fest for a reunion, and now BTS' J-Hope is set to make history as Lollapalooza's newest headliner. The festival announced this week that J-Hope will take...
ENTERTAINMENT
papermag.com

'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Responds to Nose Job Accusations

Deepti Vempati is shutting down trollish speculation of a nose job. That said, the Love Is Blind breakout star also had her season two co-star come to her defense with a comment about how he was actually the one in need of "a nose job," seeing as how he was previously "in a car accident." And though she couldn't help but smile at the joke, Vempati quickly returned to the topic at hand by telling the haters to "get over it," especially seeing as how "it's my fucking face."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Punk#Lovatics
papermag.com

Yuna Makes a Move

Malaysian alternative R&B singer, Yuna, is back with a brand new visual for her latest single and it is out of this world. Directed by the artist's husband, Adam Sinclair, the new music video sees Yuna take the sensuous silky vocals and dreamy stripped back beats of her most recent single "Make A Move" to surreal otherworldly settings full of purple galaxies, twinkling stars and vivid pink flowers. Matching each highly saturated scene with a fittingly monochrome look, Yuna brings her trendsetting approach to modest fashion to the forefront in "Make A Move" while still staying true to the dreamy effortless vibes she exudes on the single. It's pure eye candy that will have you wanting to text regrettable things to that one risky crush you know you shouldn't but end up doing anyway.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Addresses Romance Rumors: 'It's Unfortunate and Disappointing'

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is sick and tired of the ongoing romance rumors surrounding her and her famous client, calling them "disappointing." Vasquez, 37, who successfully defended the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, said in a new interview with People that while the rumors are disappointing, it all, sadly, "comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Lady Gaga Talks Haus Labs' Major Makeover

Makeup has always been a powerful tool of expression for Lady Gaga. Throughout her 20-plus-year career, the singer and actor has undergone countless beauty transformations, whether she’s wearing pearl-studded face jewelry, bold sequin eyeshadow or a classic red lip. Which is why in 2019 it was a natural step to launch her cosmetics brand, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. And while Gaga reinvents her look time and time again, now it's high time her brand follow suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Ye and Chaney Jones Reportedly Break Up

In the latest development of the revolving door that has become Kanye West's love life, word on the street is that Ye and Chaney Jones are no longer in a relationship. The couple apparently broke up after a trip to Japan in May, according to reports from TMZ. There's been...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
papermag.com

Kylie Minogue Addresses Trademark Battle With Kylie Jenner

Remember when Kylie Jenner tried to trademark her name back in 2015? She filed the paperwork with the US Patent and Trademark in April of that year, according to the BBC, to trademark “KYLIE” for her own use. However, 54-year-old Kylie Minogue wasn’t down with that plan.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Nick Cannon Might Have a Ninth Kid On the Way

Despite Nick Cannon's talk about getting a vasectomy and not trying to single-handedly repopulate the Earth, the country's most prolific father is reportedly expecting yet another child. Appearing on the Lip Service podcast, Cannon seemed to allude to the idea that more of his progeny are on the way, telling...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy