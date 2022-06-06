Demi Lovato Returns to Their Pop-Punk Roots on 'HOLY FVCK'

Malaysian alternative R&B singer, Yuna, is back with a brand new visual for her latest single and it is out of this world. Directed by the artist's husband, Adam Sinclair, the new music video sees Yuna take the sensuous silky vocals and dreamy stripped back beats of her most recent single "Make A Move" to surreal otherworldly settings full of purple galaxies, twinkling stars and vivid pink flowers. Matching each highly saturated scene with a fittingly monochrome look, Yuna brings her trendsetting approach to modest fashion to the forefront in "Make A Move" while still staying true to the dreamy effortless vibes she exudes on the single. It's pure eye candy that will have you wanting to text regrettable things to that one risky crush you know you shouldn't but end up doing anyway.

