ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Man sentenced to prison after fatal DUI crash with motorcyclist in Lakewood

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dA8J_0g2PXX4H00

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 65-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and his fourth DUI.

Daniel Howard Short was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections by the First Judicial District Court.

On Oct. 4, 2021, just after 9 p.m., Short was driving a gold Lexus southbound on Sheridan Boulevard. Two motorcyclists were driving in front of him, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. Near S. Sheridan Boulevard and W. Yale Avenue in Lakewood, Short struck one of the motorcycles from behind . His vehicle dragged the motorcyclist, who was later identified as 59-year-old Julia “Julie” Pacheco of Centennial, a short distance before stopping, the district attorney's office said. He remained at the scene.

Pacheco was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

Multiple witnesses said Short had been speeding and driving recklessly before the crash, the district attorney's office said. He later told police he had attended a golf tournament earlier that day, where he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. Police found cocaine in his possession.

On April 18, Short pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence (third of subsequent alcohol-related offense). He had three prior DUI convictions from 1977, 1988 and 1993, the district attorney's office said.

“While Mr. Short didn't set out to hurt anyone on Oct. 4, 2021, he made choices that caused the irrevocable tragedy before the Court,” said Deputy District Attorney Riley Gonya. “He drank and drove for the fourth time, he drove recklessly, and he crashed into Julie Pacheco, ending her life. Our hearts are with Ms. Pacheco's friends and family as they continue to grieve her loss. We know that nothing can return what they have lost, but we are honored to give Julie a voice.”

During Short's sentencing on Monday, Pacheco's family described her as a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. One of them said she would have offered Short a ride home if he had asked her.

Comments / 8

Keith
3d ago

Three previous DUI's, smoking pot and had cociane? He should not be let out ever again

Reply(1)
4
Related
CBS Denver

Tyler Condit Sentenced To 38 Years For Murder Of Joseph Elsey

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Tyler Condit has been sentenced to 38 years in the Department of Corrections for the murder of Joseph Elsey, 22, of Arvada. Condit, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body and two counts of tampering with physical evidence on May 5. It began just before midnight on Aug. 29, 2020 when police officers responded to an apartment located at 6426 Simms St. #76. Friends said the last time they heard from Elsey had been five days before. Tyler Condit (credit: Arvada Police) Officers gained access to the apartment and said there was a large amount...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect of attempted homicide and three robberies arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect of a shooting and three robberies on Tuesday. The suspect identified as 20-year-old Jalen Paxon of Kansas has been charged with the following: One count of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree Three counts of Aggravated Robbery One count of Assault in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Sentencing#Prison#Smoking Marijuana#Lexus
northwestmoinfo.com

Colorado Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in Holt COunty Tuesday evening on multiple felony drug charges. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Englewood, Colorado resident Lukas M. Vanderheiden was arrested at 7:10 P.M. Tuesday on three felony counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of between 10 and 35 grams of marijuana and was cited for operating a vehicle in a crewless and imprudent manner.
CBS Denver

Ryan Montoya Receives Maximum Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Hitting And Killing Well-Known Cyclist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man described as a drug addict was given the maximum 8 year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in a highly publicized death of a well-known cyclist. Ryan Montoya (credit: Lakewood) Gwen Inglis was killed in May of last year as she rode with her husband on West Alameda Avenue in Jefferson County. The driver of the car that struck her was Ryan Montoya — who had been using alcohol and methamphetamine prior to the crash. Family and friends of Inglis held a memorial, a moment of silence and a bike ride from downtown Denver...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
1310kfka.com

Murder suspect in Weld Co. cold case pleads not guilty

A man charged in the decades old murder of a Weld County woman will head to trial next year. The Greeley Tribune reports James Dye pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday after a judge determined there was probable cause to proceed with trial. Dye is accused of killing 29-year-old Evelyn Day, who never came home from work at Aims Community College in 1979. She was found dead in her vehicle on the side of the road by her coworkers the next day. Police said she was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Trial is slated to start in early January and last for up to three weeks. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy