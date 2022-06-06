ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Secretary of State Blinken says Russia is stealing Ukraine grain to sell around the world in a plot to 'blackmail' the West into lifting sanctions as fears grow food prices will get higher as war rages on

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accused Russia of 'exporting starvation' by mining farmland in Ukraine, blockading Ukrainian food exports and of stealing grain to sell around the world as part of a plot to blackmail the West into lifting sanctions.

It follows repeated warnings that the conflict in Ukraine was driving up global food prices and could trigger a disaster in Africa.

During a meeting with aid agencies and private-sector groups, Blinken said that 20 million tons of wheat was trapped in silos near the Ukrainian port of Odessa, with more stuck on ships that could not depart because of Russian warships.

'This is all deliberate,' he said.

'We know that President Putin is stopping food from being shipped and aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility, because he hopes it'll get the world to give in to him and end the sanctions.

'In other words, quite simply put, it's blackmail.

'The Kremlin needs to realise that it is exporting starvation and suffering well beyond Ukraine quarters, with countries in Africa that are experiencing an outsized share the pain.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwhTe_0g2PXEXi00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of 'exporting starvation' by stealing Ukrainian grain to sell around the world, and using food as a bargain chip to lift sanctions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LQh2_0g2PXEXi00
Aerial photos taken of the Crimean port of Sevastopol last month show Russian-flagged carrier ships docking and loading next to huge silos, raising concerns about massive thefts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JSaP_0g2PXEXi00
Piles of burning grain of and destroyed infrastructure can be seen in a grain silo destroyed by Russian airstrikes in the town of Sivers'k, Donbas, last month

According to the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine supply about 40 percent of the wheat consumed in Africa. And prices have already risen by about 23 percent.

Some 17 million people are already going hungry in the Horn of Africa following a drought.

And the New York Times reported that American officials have warned African nations against buying Russian wheat that may have been stolen from Ukraine.

Blinken added it to the list of Russian abuses.

'They planted explosives throughout the fields,' he said.

'They've destroyed vital agricultural infrastructure.

'There are credible reports, including as we saw in one of our leading newspapers today that Russia is pilfering Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wu6t4_0g2PXEXi00
Russia is accused of destroying grain storage infrastructure, disrupting supplies from one of the world's biggest suppliers

'Now, Russia is reporting its food exports as well.'

Ukraine has already accused Russia of shipping Ukrainian grain to countries including Turkey and Syria.

The impact of Russian aggression on world food supplies has become one of the most pressing factors in the conflict.

It was raised during a United Nations Security Council session on Monday.

Moscow's ambassador walked out after European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia on Monday of using food as 'a stealth missile against developing countries.'

He addressed Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia directly as he described a recent visit to Odessa, where he said he saw millions of tons of grain stuck in storage facilities or on ships because of the Russian naval blockade.

'This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions,' Michel said.

'Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwTXj_0g2PXEXi00

And earlier, British Prime Minister talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about ways to break the blockade.

Blinken also described the importance of Ukraine's grain production for the world

'Ukraine is one of the breadbaskets of the world,' he said.

'It's a leading producer of wheat, corn, sunflower oil, among other things, and quite literally every place I go, this is what I hear.

'Right now. A Russian naval blockade in the Black Sea is preventing Ukraine's crops from being shipped to their normal destinations.

'There somewhere around 20 million tonnes of wheat that's trapped in silos near Odessa, and in ships literally filled with grain that are stuck in the Odessa port because of this Russian blockade.'

Department of Justice signs off on warrant to seize Roman Abramovich's $350 million 787 Dreamliner and his Gulfstream jet as part of more sanctions on Russian billionaires since the invasion of Ukraine

U.S. authorities on Monday obtained warrants to seize two jetliners owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich for illegally flying to Russia despite sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is the latest move by Washington to keep up pressure on the ultra-wealthy figures close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has already been forced to sell Chelsea Football Club in London as part of the economic net tightening around Moscow.

Now his Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER aircraft are in the crosshairs, even though Abramovich himself has not been personally blacklisted by the U.S. - in part because he has been part of an effort to broker a ceasefire.

American officials said it should serve as a demonstration of how the U.S. would use any available too to enforce sanctions.

However, it was not immediately clear how the planes could be seized.

Court documents suggest the Boeing jet is worth an estimated $350 million making it one of the most expensive private planes in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JTty_0g2PXEXi00
Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has seen his wealth half since Russia invaded Ukraine. He has not been personally sanctioned by the U.S. but the FBI on Monday obtained a warrant to seize two of his jets after they flew to Russia in defiance of export controls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuuoT_0g2PXEXi00
Abramovich's Boeing 787 Dreamliner is reportedly worth $350 million, making it one of the most expensive private jets in the world. It is currently in Dubai, UAE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0hwZ_0g2PXEXi00
Abramovich's Gulfstream is in Moscow, putting it beyond the reach of U.S. authorities

The Gulfstream was bought for a far more modest $60 million in 2020.

An FBI affidavit says the planes flew to Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine in breach of export controls, placed on Russian-operated aircraft.

'Flight records for the Boeing reflect that, after the Russia sanctions went into effect on or about February 24 and March 2, 2022, the Boeing was reexported to Russia,' it says.

'Specifically, on or about March 4, 2022, the Boeing flew from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to Moscow, Russia. That same day, the Boeing flew back to Dubai, where it has remained since then.'

The Gulfstream flew from Istanbul, Turkey, to Moscow, before flying on Tel Aviv, Israel, and then returning to Moscow where it is believed to remain.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: 'Today’s affidavit and warrant demonstrate the Southern District’s commitment to bring to bear every legal tool available for enforcement of sanctions and export controls imposed in response to Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.'

Abramovich, 55, is one of the world's richest man.

He is worth an estimated $8.8 billion after making his fortune when nationalized industries were sold off at steep discounts after the Soviet Union collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxXC7_0g2PXEXi00
The Chelsea Football Club owner was seen in Tel Aviv airport in early March on his way to Istanbul, as the EU decided to follow the UK and sanction him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3f4h_0g2PXEXi00
Abramovich's luxury lifestyle is being squeezed by EU and UK sanctions - and now the US has moved to seize his planes. He has already been forced to sell Chelsea soccer club

But that is a far cry from his wealth before the Russian invasion. Last year, he was believed to have assets of about $16 billion.

Since then he has been forced to sell Chelsea, his assets have been frozen by the U.K. and European Union, and shares in his Evraz company have collapsed.

He dropped from eighth to 28th in the UK's Sunday Times' rich list.

FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said: 'These wealthy Russian oligarchs have helped foster an environment that enabled Russia to pursue its deadly war in Ukraine.

'The seizure of their valuable possessions, including these two aircraft, is just one way the U.S government holds accountable those who break U.S. laws and support Russia in its attempt to conquer a sovereign nation.

'Our work has only just begun and we won't back away.'

The U.S. Department of Commerce also filed administrative charges against Abramovich, even though he named his Russian children as the beneficiaries of the 'shell entities' that owned the two planes.

It is seeking a fine of more than $300,000 and other export sanctions.

The charges come amid pressure on the oligarchs to convince Putin to end his war.

Last week the Treasury Department unveiled new sanctions meant to claw back prizes amassed by Putin's inner circle and their family members – including seizing a 324-foot yacht valued at $150 million belonging to a member of the state Duma.

This time the government's sanctions seek to go deeper into the Russian president's financial network as Russia's war on Ukraine surpasses its 100th day.

The sanctions hit five oligarchs and elites, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who has trashed the U.S. in her public statements.

The sanctions also target Sergei Roldugin, identified as the money manager for Putin's offshore wealth, as well as the godfather to one of Putin's daughters.

Treasury describes Roldugin as a 'close friend' to Putin, as well as his 'middle-man'. He is also a cellist and conductor of the state-owned St. Petersburg Music House. His wife Elena Yuryevna Mirtova is a soprano singer and actress.

Comments / 5

Ministry of X
2d ago

Russia is winning. This story is just further proof. Russian oil is flowing throughout the world despite sanctions. The ruble is the strongest currency in the world. New Ukrainian cities fall every month. Shark Island is being fortified to withstand anything. It’s costing Russia lives and equipment, but they are steadily winning that war.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine#Food Security#Food Prices#State Blinken#Ukrainian#Russian#Kremlin#The United Nations#The New York Times#American#African
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

394K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy