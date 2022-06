FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Oregon Coast Humane Society is offering a special program where kids volunteer to help take care of the shelter’s animals. As part of a partnership between Siuslaw Middle School’s Kiwanis Builder’s Club and Oregon Coast Humane Society, students have had the opportunity to spend time on weekends helping take care of the humane society’s animals. The kids help with a variety of tasks including cleaning and feeding the animals as well as serving as receptionists for the humane society. The volunteers also help socialize shy animals who may have a harder time finding a home.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO