UK’s Boris Johnson survives a vote of no confidence

So far, North Korea had appeared outwardly to have prevented COVID from entering its borders. That is, until May 12, when the country had its first publicly recorded case. Now everyone is under lockdown. Since the first report of the outbreak, North Korea has seen 1.72 million patients with symptoms of “fever” and 62 deaths. It turns out it might’ve been the huge Pyongyang military parade held on April 25, at which crowds were seen unmasked and not socially distanced, that may have caused a fast-spreading virus outbreak. Timing-wise, it makes sense, seeing as multiple guards stationed in the border city of Sinuiju, which is just across the Yalu River from China, reportedly started showing tell-tale COVID symptoms earlier this month.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO