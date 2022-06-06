ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK’s Boris Johnson survives a vote of no confidence

By Jake Shropshire
The Millennial Source (TMS)
The Millennial Source (TMS)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly survived a vote of no confidence triggered by lawmakers of Johnson’s own party in the country’s legislative body on...

themilsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
The Millennial Source (TMS)

The US looks into easing some Trump-dated tariffs on Chinese imports

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that the US might look into lifting or easing some tariffs on China imports to help fight inflation. About US$300 billion worth of trade restrictions is still in place from when Trump was in office. Speaking to CNN, Raimondo said that Biden had asked his team to look into it. She specified that while the team was looking into easing the trade restrictions on household goods, tariffs on items like steel and aluminum will stay in place to protect the nation’s industries.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Finland and Sweden officially have officially asked to join NATO. Here is what you need to know

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join NATO on Wednesday morning amid security concerns posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While both Nordic nations have remained non-aligned for more than 75 years, the ongoing war seems to have changed their minds – a historic policy shift that will redraw Europe’s security map. According to multiple reports citing diplomatic sources, Turkey blocked a vote to fast-track the process just hours after the countries applied.
POLITICS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From US recession fears to an update on the Musk-Twitter deal – Here is your May 17 news briefing

According to Goldman Sachs experts, the US is likely headed towards a recession, and there’s a “narrow path” to avoid it. Let’s back up just a second – the US economy is “overheated,” with a ton of money flowing into the economy from things like COVID stimulus checks and low interest rates. And eventually, the bubble has to burst. According to the Goldman report, there needs to be ​​a “necessary growth slowdown” to reduce wage growth and lower inflation closer to the Fed’s 2% target. On top of that, the company’s economists have revised their US GDP growth expectations for the year down to 2.4% from 2.6%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Prime Minister#Pandemic#Scandals
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From North Korea’s COVID spike to Google Russia declaring bankruptcy – Here is your May 19 news briefing

So far, North Korea had appeared outwardly to have prevented COVID from entering its borders. That is, until May 12, when the country had its first publicly recorded case. Now everyone is under lockdown. Since the first report of the outbreak, North Korea has seen 1.72 million patients with symptoms of “fever” and 62 deaths. It turns out it might’ve been the huge Pyongyang military parade held on April 25, at which crowds were seen unmasked and not socially distanced, that may have caused a fast-spreading virus outbreak. Timing-wise, it makes sense, seeing as multiple guards stationed in the border city of Sinuiju, which is just across the Yalu River from China, reportedly started showing tell-tale COVID symptoms earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Russia edges closer to a historic debt default

Until now, the US has been giving Russian banks an exemption from sanctions to pay back debt on a case-by-case basis. That way, lenders could at least get their money back despite sanctions against Russia. But now, the US is tightening some of those rules, banning banks and individuals from accepting bond payments from the Russian government, which means that even Russian banks that have the money to pay back their debt may not be able to.
ECONOMY
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From Hong Kong considering banning Telegram to Turkey’s potential block of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership – Here is your May 18 news briefing

According to local newspaper Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong authorities might restrict public access to Telegram, a widely-used messaging service, over issues with “doxxing,” the online exposure of sensitive and personal information. While it remains unclear how government authorities intend to go about this, they would likely either...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Millennial Source (TMS)

US would respond “militarily” if China tries to take Taiwan by force, says Biden

President Joe Biden said that the US would respond militarily if China tried to take Taiwan by force, a statement that seemed to go against Washington’s decades-long strategic ambiguity regarding the situation. Biden made the comment Monday at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo during his second stop on his Asia tour.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Millennial Source (TMS)

The EU has reached a deal on its Russian oil embargo

The EU has been working on an extensive embargo of Russian oil, which would be the sixth round of sanctions from the region against Russia. But Hungary has been holding up the vote in recent talks and arguing that no deal was in sight any time soon. See, Hungary is...
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From the EU’s embargo on Russian oil to Johnny Depp’s first major role since The Sun lawsuit – Here’s your May 31 news briefing

India’s power demand is rising at the fastest pace in nearly four decades, and the country is having a hard time keeping up. With its pricey coal-fired power plants, experts think that India could potentially face an energy crisis soon. An extreme heat wave in India has contributed to the country’s increased demands for energy supplies. Making things even more complicated, India is facing the approaching onset of monsoon season.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From TikTok’s lawsuit to Softbank’s highest-ever annual loss – Here is your May 13 news briefing

US, China and Russia congratulate the Philippines’ “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the first world leaders to congratulate incoming President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of the Philippines after he claimed a landslide victory this week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

The Millennial Source (TMS)

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

We deliver the biggest business and geopolitical headlines from Monday to Friday the way you want and report on human-interest stories on the weekends.

 https://www.themilsource.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy