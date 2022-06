Though the San Francisco district attorney recalled by voters on Tuesday admitted past mistakes, without identifying what they were, he mainly pointed the finger elsewhere. “The right-wing billionaires outspent us three to one, they exploited an environment in which people are appropriately upset, and they created an electoral dynamic where we were literally shadowboxing,” Chesa Boudin told supporters, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Voters “were given an opportunity to voice their frustrations and their outrage and they took that opportunity.” There’s something to that. Below, we unpack what happened:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO