EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso’s Border AIDS Partnership (BAP) presents their 3 rd Annual AIDS Walk fundraising event and Fun Fair. The Fun Fair includes a Wellness event, together with music, food, art, dance, and music. Registration for the walk starts at 7am with the actual run/walk starting at 8 am.

The walk is a 5k route around the lovely and historic neighborhoods surrounding Memorial Park. There is also an optional 1-mile walk/run and a fun walk, which is once around the park. This is a family and pet-friendly event so you can take your kids and all pets are welcomed. There will be a dog costume contest so dress them to impress. Health Fair & vendors will begin at 9 am.

Registration fee is $25 and includes a shirt which commemorates the fundraising event. Registration before the walk can be done at or at AIDS Walk Sign Up , or on the day of the event starting at 7 am.

In 1994, the El Paso Community Foundation and the US/Mexico Border Health Association created a local HIV/AIDS partnership to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations in the region working on this critical health problem. With support from AIDS United, the collaboration became the Border AIDS Partnership, a bi-national and tri-state funding collaborative that has been providing funding for HIV/AIDS education and prevention activities in El Paso, Southern New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez. BAP now operates as an independent 501c3 nonprofit.

Since 1996, the Border AIDS Partnership has distributed over $2.2 million to support innovative HIV prevention and education programs. Previous grantees include Centro Caritativo Para Atención de Enfermos de SIDA, University Medical Center of El Paso’s Teen Advisory Board, Programa Compañeros, support group HIVida, Actúa y Toma El Control, Opportunity Center for the Homeless, and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Families & Youth, Inc.

What: Border AIDS Partnership’s 3rd Annual AIDS Walk Fundraiser

When: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 8am – 12noon

Where: Memorial Park (1701 N. Copia St.)

Registration: 7am at Memorial Park.

Start of Race: 8am

For more information or for help signing up, call 915-533-4020. You can also find us on Instagram at @BorderAIDS_EP, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/borderaidspartnership.

