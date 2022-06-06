ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville hires consultant for visioning and branding of 7th Avenue District

By Anjali Patel
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — The City of Hendersonville has officially contracted with a consultant for the visioning and branding of the 7th Avenue District. City council on Thursday, June 2, approved the hiring of Arnett Muldrow, a consultant out of Greenville, South Carolina, whose work is already familiar to many Hendersonville...

