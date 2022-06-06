ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash at a highway intersection in Eau Claire on Monday. The...

www.weau.com

Wink
3d ago

My mom and sister passed by where that crash was. They couldn't have been more than 30 seconds in front of it when it happened. I hope the injured person is alright and makes a recovery, and I'm thankful my family members weren't involved in that crash!

