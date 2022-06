CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges have been filed against a man for a shooting in Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says Maurice Megginson, 45 of Appomattox, got out of his vehicle while stopped at the traffic light and assaulted another driver. During the assault, there was a struggle over a firearm and the weapon discharged, according to investigators, injuring Megginson and the victim. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO