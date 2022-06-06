ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Carlin challenging Grassley in tomorrow’s GOP Primary

(Radio Iowa) – There are two statewide races in Tuesday’s Primary Election for Iowa’s U-S Senate seat. Three candidates are competing in the Democratic Primary. In the Republican Primary, Jim Carlin is...

kjan.com

DeJear to soon reveal running mate choice for race against Reynolds-Gregg

(Radio Iowa) – With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to General Election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Neither had opposition in the primary. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. “When you take a look at what’s happening in this country today, it’s just so sad and unbelievable in 16 or 17 months how this economy has changed and what we’re facing,” Reynolds says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

3-1 vote split in Iowa’s US House delegation on gun bill

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional. “What we saw last night obviously was legislation that they pushed through that will really to little to stop the violence,” Hinson says, “but again it just targets our law abiding citizens and violates their Second Amendment rights.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Chuck Grassley wins GOP primary

(Radio Iowa) – The Associated Press and other media organizations, Tuesday night, declared Chuck Grassley the winner of the G-O-P’s nomination as he seeks an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. Grassley released a video message after the race was called. “Thank you to all of you who supported my renomination so we could to turn around the bad policies of this administration,” Grassley said.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Other match-ups for General Election decided

(Radio Iowa) – A host of other races have been settled for the General Election ballot. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Secretary of State. Miller will challenge Republican Paul Pate’s bid for a 4th term as the state’s top election official. Miller finished with about 72 percent of the vote. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancken finished with about 28 percent.
LINN COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Nunn wins GOP nod in third district to challenge Axne this fall

(Radio Iowa) – State Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant won the Republican nomination in Iowa’s third congressional district and will face Democratic Congressman Cindy Axne in the General Election. “We’ve got a strong mandate,” Nunn said. “It was almost a 70% win in a three-way race and we feel very strongly that Iowans are ready to change the course and direction for country and that starts with being successful right here in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Reynolds backed candidates defeat handful of House Republicans

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of G-O-P Primary candidates for Iowa House seats — all were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10,000 students — and the governor’s picks won on Tuesday. Reynolds helped defeat the Republican chairman...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Axne says she’s ready for ‘most watched’ race in country

(Radio Iowa) – Cindy Axne of West Des Moines — the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation — will face Republican Primary winner Zach Nunn in the General Election. The new third congressional district includes Des Moines and covers 21 counties. It has been considered one of the G-O-P’s pick-up opportunities as Republicans campaign to gain majority control of the U.S. House. “It’s been the most watched race since early last year, so I’m going to keep approaching it the way I have been approaching it, which is to just bring home the goods for the State of Iowa,” Axne says, “and do a great job on the official side and also get out and meet all the folks.”
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Miller to face Pate in Secretary of State race

(Radio Iowa) – Joel Miller, Linn County’s top election official, has easily won the Iowa Democratic Party’s nomination to face Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in the General Election. “I plan to continue to give voters reasons why they should fire incumbent Paul Pate and hire me,” Miller says. “…The reasons are the negligence and incompetence and the things that he has done as secretary of state.”
LINN COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Iowa surpasses 356,000 voters in June primary, second highest turnout since 1994

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces more than 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to unofficial numbers released by Pate’s office. More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second highest total for a primary election in state history. The unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 Republicans and 156,589 Democrats. Secretary Pate extends his thanks to Iowa voters, poll workers and county election officials for ensuring a clean, smooth primary election process.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa Ag Secretary says pandemic nearing close

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the state is getting closer to the end of the bird flu outbreak. There are just a few commercial poultry sites left to release from quarantine and then they can bring in new birds. He says that’s not the only step in recovery. “There’s the financial piece of this as well, which is a significant disrupter, and it’s a financial hardship for these producers. And so, in terms of financial recovery, that could take time,” Naig says. The process for lifting the quarantine involves cleaning and disinfecting the sites and then testing for the virus.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

MedPharm rebrands to “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis”

(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines-based company which makes medical marijuana products for the state is changing its name. MedPharm Iowa is now called “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis.” Company group president, Lucas Nelson, says they have expanded into Colorado and Michigan, and the change better represents what they do. “We felt like, in part, obviously, Iowa was in the name for our previous company name, but that it was no longer as reflective of the company, the approach, and the way we’re trying to use science to bring the bring cannabis and to bring these products to all the people who might be able to benefit from them,” Nelson says.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Sen. Grassley meets with actor McConaughey to talk gun safety

(Radio Iowa) – A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas — and a gun owner — made a passionate pitch for gun safety legislation in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and one of his stops was in Senator Chuck Grassley’s office. “You won’t believe it but the movie star Matthew McConaughey was in my office and he had his wife with us, and she’s as famous as he is,” Grassley says, “and we discussed a lot of things dealing with guns.”
UVALDE, TX
kjan.com

Plans for UNI fast track teacher program approved

(Radio Iowa) – The State Board of Education has approved plans by the University of Northern Iowa to offer an online accelerated elementary education and special education teacher program. U-N-I’s Director of Education Preparation, Benjamin Forsyth says courses in this program will be offered in eight-week, eight-credit terms. “The way we had to do this to be able to accelerate was to bundle courses that typically aren’t taught simultaneously,” he says. You will need an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science Degree and must be employed as a paraeducator or teachers’ aide within a K through sixth-grade school setting to get into the program. Forsyth says surveys on the interest in such a program show it is high.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Competition is underway to crown a new Miss Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
DAVENPORT, IA
kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds announces award winners for Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program

DES MOINES — Today (Thursday), Governor Kim Reynolds announced the 19 recipient schools of the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Grant Program, which she unveiled during her Condition of the State Address in January. Included among them is: the AHSTW District**, which is receiving over $1.656-million dollars; Council Bluffs District ($709,879), and the Winterset District*** ($561,726).
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Washington, D-C woman escapes injury during Union County crash

(Union County, Iowa) – Storms that took place Tuesday evening made driving difficult in many areas. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, said a woman escaped injury during a rollover accident that occurred during a thunderstorm. Authorities say 20-year-old Jada Fife, from Washington, D-C, was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass SUV eastbound on 195th Street at around 8:10-p.m., and trying to get back to the local residence she was staying at.
UNION COUNTY, IA

