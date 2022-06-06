Carlin challenging Grassley in tomorrow’s GOP Primary

(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines-based company which makes medical marijuana products for the state is changing its name. MedPharm Iowa is now called “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis.” Company group president, Lucas Nelson, says they have expanded into Colorado and Michigan, and the change better represents what they do. “We felt like, in part, obviously, Iowa was in the name for our previous company name, but that it was no longer as reflective of the company, the approach, and the way we’re trying to use science to bring the bring cannabis and to bring these products to all the people who might be able to benefit from them,” Nelson says.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO