The M2 MacBook Air modernizes Apple’s most popular laptop

Nothing’s first smartphone, the appropriately named Phone (1), will be revealed on July 12. The “Return to Instinct” event will be held live in London where the company is based and livestreamed on its website starting at 10 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.
As teased at last year’s E3, Xbox has been working overtime to bring its Cloud Gaming platform to smart TVs — and now that dream is about to be a reality. Starting on June 30, Samsung smart TV owners will be able to download an official Xbox app and stream games on-demand. No console necessary.
One thing that’s mostly the same: the design. I love how the Laptop Go 2 looks. This feels like a polished, flagship laptop, just with slightly cheaper materials. There’s the same aluminum and rubbery “polycarbonate composite resin system” for the case. And a new gray-green Sage color to go with the previous Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum options.
There’s no sense in playing mobile games on a touchscreen when Razer offers far more refined solutions like the Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller — its follow up to its popular Kishi controller. It looks like Razer didn’t reinvent the mobile controller much with its Kishi V2, which...
Runners in China will have to find another app to track their running stats this summer. Starting July 8, Nike it will be sunsetting its Run Club app in the region, according to Reuters. More than 8 million users received the announcement as a notification in the app, which read: “It’s with sadness that NRC APP will cease service and operation in your market from July 8.”
It looks like Dell is aiming directly for Microsoft’s Surface Pro with its refreshed XPS 13 2-in-1. At its core, the new modal device from Dell comes in a 13-inch tablet form. You can add on accessories like a stylus or keyboard attachment to the XPS 13 2-in-1, transforming it into a canvas or a laptop.
Displays are getting pretty over-the-top lately, but Looking Glass Factory’s 65-inch 8K holographic display definitely takes the cake. This Brooklyn-based startup is known for its displays that produce 3D holograms, but we’ve never really seen it done at this scale before. In fact, Looking Glass Factory says it’s the largest, high-resolution holographic display ever created.
If you’re looking for the next minimal and understated sneaker for your collection, you’ve come to the wrong place. As part of Nike’s ISPA initiative — an acronym for improvise, scavenge, protect, and adapt — the brand is gearing up for a double release of its maximized and modular ISPA Link sneaker.
The Leica M-A Titan may cost almost as much as a brand new Kia, but at least it’s built to last. Leica just dropped its M-A Titan, which continues its tradition of re-skinning its classic cameras with more durable titanium elements. The titanium tradition first started in 2001 when...
When he isn’t trying to solidify and/or renege on plans to acquire social media platforms, Elon Musk likes to dream big — he’s even laid out those high hopes over the years via his ongoing “Tesla Master Plan.” Musk first introduced Phase One back in 2006, which he summed up in four key points:
