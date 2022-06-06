The M2 MacBook Air modernizes Apple’s most popular laptop

Runners in China will have to find another app to track their running stats this summer. Starting July 8, Nike it will be sunsetting its Run Club app in the region, according to Reuters. More than 8 million users received the announcement as a notification in the app, which read: “It’s with sadness that NRC APP will cease service and operation in your market from July 8.”

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO