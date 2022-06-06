Man fatally shot on George Washington Hwy in Portsmouth was suspect in 2021 shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was shot and killed in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, the call for the incident came in just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway, near the Green Clean Car Wash.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He had been shot multiple times.

On Tuesday, police identified the man shot as 45-year-old Gregory Melvin Bynum.

WAVY News has reported that Bynum was wanted by police in connection to a shooting in July 2021.

Gregory Melvin Bynum (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince mentioned this connection during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “The victim was a suspect in a shooting last year. This is possibly a domestic retaliation act, not a gang-related act,” Chief Prince said.

Detectives released surveillance video footage of a silver SUV that may be the suspect vehicle in Monday’s fatal shooting.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn more about the shooting. No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

