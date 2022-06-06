ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man fatally shot on George Washington Hwy in Portsmouth was suspect in 2021 shooting

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNADE_0g2PU7z900

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was shot and killed in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to Portsmouth Police, the call for the incident came in just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway, near the Green Clean Car Wash.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He had been shot multiple times.

On Tuesday, police identified the man shot as 45-year-old Gregory Melvin Bynum.

WAVY News has reported that Bynum was wanted by police in connection to a shooting in July 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401Jyi_0g2PU7z900
Gregory Melvin Bynum (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince mentioned this connection during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “The victim was a suspect in a shooting last year. This is possibly a domestic retaliation act, not a gang-related act,” Chief Prince said.

Portsmouth man sought in July shooting that injured 2

Detectives released surveillance video footage of a silver SUV that may be the suspect vehicle in Monday’s fatal shooting.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn more about the shooting. No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
State
Washington State
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police discuss recent spike in shootings

Portsmouth Police discuss recent spike in shootings. Chopper 10: Day 2 of firefighting efforts at Spirit …. Police ID 3 killed in quadruple shooting on Maple …. Smoke still coming from Spirit of Norfolk on Wednesday …. Fire on Spirit of Norfolk continues Wednesday morning. Person shot on I-564 near...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WAVY News 10

4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. (5 p.m.) 4 shot, 3 killed in shooting on Maple Ave. in Portsmouth. Watch your weapon: Police remind drivers to lock …. Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning …. Suspicious death being investigated on I-264 in Norfolk. Virginia Beach City Council unanimously...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Portsmouth Police#George Washington Highway#Wavy News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Man with stab wound walks into Portsmouth hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man walked into a Portsmouth hospital with a stab wound. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the man is getting treated at the hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they are working to find the crime scene. Anyone with information...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy