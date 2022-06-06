ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Man sentenced for killing woman, injuring another in 2019 shooting

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0g2PTxOX00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was ordered to serve 75 years in prison for shooting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

A judge sentenced Jermaine M. Lamar Monday after a jury found him guilty on all counts against him in April.

Those counts include murder, attempted murder and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, online court records show.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears alleged Lamar fatally shot Latashia Sims and severely wounded the other woman in November 2019. Sims was asleep in the back seat of a truck when Lamar shot her in the head, according to court documents.

Documents allege Lamar shot the women because one of them was talking to his friend too much .

It happened Nov. 20, 2019 near Interstate 465 and Washington Street.

The surviving victim told police Lamar was driving her and Sims home after leaving a friend's house and he began to yell at her during the drive. He then pulled over and shot Sims, who was asleep in the backseat, then shot the surviving victim in the left side of her head, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lamar then flagged down a Hendrick's County Sheriff's Deputy in Plainfield, where the two women were found with gunshot wounds, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lamar denied shooting the women when speaking with police. He told them he pulled over so they could use the restroom when another vehicle pulled up behind him, started fighting with him, and fired shots, according to court documents.

Lamar told police he was struck with a handgun, but detectives said they did not observe such injuries.

WRTV Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Woman sentenced to 17.5 years in 2019 Morgan County deadly shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a woman to more than 17 years for her role in a deadly shooting in 2019 in Morgan County. Britney Overton got a 17.5-year sentence Thursday after she pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in May. The sentence stems from a September 2019 incident where Alex Jackson's decomposing body was found in a ditch on Mann Road in Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Indy man convicted in June 2020 east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted in the June 2020 death of Ashley Richardson. Kendale Abel was convicted this week after a three-day trial. According to police records, on June 9, 2020 officers were called to a residence of W. 33rd Street where they found Richardson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
City
Lamar, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD Homicide Detectives Arrest Two Suspects from April Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the recent homicide of 30-year old Terrence McLean. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, just after 6:00 p.m., IMPD East District officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane on a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Prosecutor S Office
Fox 59

1 dead after shooting on far east side, confirmed homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to a report of a man shot near the 9900 block of East 38th Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after. Police have ruled this incident...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Woman killed in west Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the 2100 block of Montcalm Street around 7:30 p.m. According to preliminary investigation by IMPD, the woman became entrapped in her vehicle when it crashed into a pole.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found guilty in murder of Southport officer files appeal

INDIANAPOLIS — Over three months after a judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder, the man accused of killing a Southport police officer in 2017 has filed an appeal. A judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder in February and sentenced him to 55 years in prison in May for his involvement in the death […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
wrtv.com

1 person in critical condition after pileup on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition following a pileup crash Thursday on the north side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, at about 4:50 p.m. this afternoon officers responded to a crash at E 52nd St and N Keystone Ave. Officers learned one driver was in critical condition and fatal crash investigators responded to investigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy