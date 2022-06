MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside a unit at an apartment complex in Goulds.Police said the call came in Thursday at 1:20 a.m. in the 114th block of Southwest 216th Street and when police arrived, they found a man shot dead. The victim's mom, Yvonne Robinson, tells CBS4 News Miami her son, Elvis Hart, is the victim. She said, "He was a loving guy who loved his family, he has kids. He has three kids. The baby is four and the oldest is 16." Robinson said Hart was a local barber who made a huge...

1 DAY AGO