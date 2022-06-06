3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Growing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As more people own electric or hybrid cars, more car owners are discovering their mileage is affected by the weather -- especially winter weather. The colder it gets, the less power you get from lithium-ion batteries. Now scientists have developed a Li-on battery that works...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
Our next weathermaker is going to impact your weekend. WATCH: What should we name NASA's Perseverance Rover's new friend?. By the afternoon, some spotty showers or storms should develop... mostly SOUTH of Green Bay.
Washington Island in Door County was once a hub for commercial fishing. But over the past century the industry has slowly dwindled from dozens of fishermen to just one: Ken Koyen, Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman. Koyen has been in the business for more than 50 years. Now...
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.
Believe it or not, Wisconsin has a long history of UFO sightings and odd occurrences according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Wisconsin is ranked 21st in the country for most documented sightings of approximately 1,666. In 1954 an unknown object, witnessed in rural Barron WI, inspired Coral Lorenzen to develop UFO research. As a result, several UFO incidents were documented over the years:
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State tourism is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in its 2021 report. Local communities played into that return to success. In 2021, Wisconsin tourism generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact. All 72 counties in the state...
GREEN BAY, WI — A fire causes $30,000 damage to a Green Bay meat packing plant. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the JBS Food plant at 1330 Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 Tuesday evening. A smoke plume was visible to the first fire crews arriving...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay is reminding residents that the Department of Public Works (DPW) collects curbside yard waste for no charge only during a specific time period each spring and fall. According to a release, at all other times, DPW charges residents for...
The Adirondack-style chair that could be sitting in your yard is the reason why a Green Bay man is taking a manufacturer to court after he got injured at a Door County resort last year. In a story published by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Wednesday, Ronald Scanlan of Green Bay...
OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin. The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles. The bridge...
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Historical Society’s “If Tombstones Could Talk” is back at Fort Howard Cemetery. “Visitors can meet Green Bay’s former residents who have had big dreams of a bright future. Walk in the footsteps of the people who impacted the community, city, and State that we now call home. Once a memory of yesterday, these individuals are brought back to life through the history of their lives to share their stories,” reads a statement from the Historical Society.
HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More live music is coming to Titletown this summer. The Packers say Tai Verdes will kick off the Titletown Beats Concert Series with a free concert on Saturday, June 18. Verdes is know for his breakout single “Stuck in the Middle.” He has more than...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at meat packing plant JBS Tuesday evening. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 1330 Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 p.m. where they saw smoke. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames on the roof and smoke in the rendering area. Crews...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released more details about the shooting on East Mason Street near Lime Kiln Road in the City of Green Bay. At around 10:15 p.m., officers were sent out to the area for a report of a person shot. According to Brad Strouf, an Investigative Lieutenant with the Green Bay Police Department, the victim was shot and proceeded for help at a nearby business.
