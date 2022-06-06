3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Growing

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather heats up, it seems like those who are up to no good are warming up, too. Vandalism is being reported all across central Wisconsin. The Kronenwetter Police Department said they see an uptick in vandalism during the spring and summer months. The Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Center had to close its skate park because of graffiti on Wednesday.

