Family of 84-year-old woman killed in Chicago police chase calls for action, response from city
The family of a Chicago woman killed in a crash during a police chase has been calling for answers and action from the city. Verona Gunn, 84 years old, was killed in May 2019. Surveillance video showed a police cruiser and an unmarked police car colliding on the West Side and then hitting the vehicle with Gunn riding inside. SEE ALSO | Family: CPD vehicles caused West Side crash that killed Verona Gunn, 84 Family members filed a lawsuit against the city and the officers involved, but said they have gotten no response. ABC7 has reached out to the city for a response to Monday's news conference and has not heard back yet.
Comments / 16