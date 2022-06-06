ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family of 84-year-old woman killed in Chicago police chase calls for action, response from city

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AG1eh_0g2PT2bj00

The family of a Chicago woman killed in a crash during a police chase has been calling for answers and action from the city.

Verona Gunn, 84 years old, was killed in May 2019. Surveillance video showed a police cruiser and an unmarked police car colliding on the West Side and then hitting the vehicle with Gunn riding inside.

SEE ALSO | Family: CPD vehicles caused West Side crash that killed Verona Gunn, 84

Family members filed a lawsuit against the city and the officers involved, but said they have gotten no response.

ABC7 has reached out to the city for a response to Monday's news conference and has not heard back yet.

Comments / 16

JJ
3d ago

Man, I’d fight tooth and nail for justice! Such a sweet looking mom/ reminds me of my own! God! Ask for a refund and hire the Brest lawyer you can find!

Reply(1)
3
the ringer
3d ago

Never mind the animals committing a crime took off and without any concern for the community eventually killed an innocent person. Per the law/statute.

Reply
4
Related
WGN News

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one fatally while inside a vehicle on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of W. 81st Street. Police said a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached and an […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Surveillance#Cpd
fox32chicago.com

St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Man charged in Sunday shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Police Department said Tuesday 27-year-old Jerome Halsey of Chicago faces two counts of attempted murder and two firearm-related aggravated battery charges. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop Sunday afternoon when Halsey fired at officers, striking one officer who was hospitalized in serious-but-stable condition. Police returned fire, hitting Halsey several times. Halsey was expected in court later Tuesday. Sunday’s shooting marked the third shooting in a week of a law enforcement officer in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 5 wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday

CHICAGO - Seven people were wounded, two fatally, in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was found dead in an alley in Chatham hours after he was shot early Wednesday. The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue at 6:25 a.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy