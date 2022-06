It was cooler than normal the 5th day of June, in 1926, when Moses H. Osbourn took out running up the dirt road in search of help. A neighbor in the Texas County community of Upton was known for her midwife skills, and 21-year-old Opal Stottlemyre Osbourn was in labor with the couple’s second child. Moses was strong and sure-footed, but by the time they made it back to the tiny, shingle-covered house, it was too late.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO