ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

State troopers arrest man at Klamath Falls rest area

By Mike Sunnucks Herald, News
Herald and News
 4 days ago

A 41-year-old man was arrested at a rest area on Highway 97 in Klamath Falls after state police troopers discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants. Oregon State Police detained Justin...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

7,100 marijuana plants, hazards located in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Two search warrants on two parcels of land took place on Thursday in the area of Mount Shasta Vista, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The first warrant was at a 10-acres parcel of land that had nine greenhouses. The second was at a...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING DUII WRECK

The driver was cited following a DUII wreck on Interstate 5 northbound Wednesday. An OSP report said just after 5:00 p.m. troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident just south of Glendale. The driver was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass with minor injuries. The report said evidence indicated...
GLENDALE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

Medford motorcycle crash fatal for pedestrian

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says today a Crater Lake Avenue crash is responsible for a pedestrian death. It says a pedestrian died late last night in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue where a motorcycle collided with the pedestrian. MPD says when its officers responded to the...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rest Area#Marijuana#Southern Oregon#Oregon State Police
kezi.com

Grand jury reaches verdict in Myrtle Creek officer-involved shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said after careful and thorough deliberation, the grand jury found that the shot fired by Deputy Brian Melvin, killing 60-year-old Spencer Heckathorne, was not only justified but unavoidable. "Not only was Heckathorne delusional, but he also has an extremely violent criminal...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Traffic closed after vehicle accident in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Traffic is closed in Medford tonight on Crater Lake Avenue between Spring Street and Stevens Street. There has been a motorcycle accident in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens Street. NewsWatch12 was on the scene, and got confirmation that a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kezi.com

Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRUG CRIMES

A Grants Pass man was jailed for drug crimes by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said just before 9:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the report of two subjects smoking something off of tin foil in a vehicle in the 400 block of Alder Lane in Canyonville. When the deputy arrived, he found two people passed out in an SUV. He noticed that they had tin foil in their lap with burnt residue on it. When questioning the suspects, the man said he had oxycodone pills in his pocket. He was detained and 6.6 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in a fanny pack. The suspect’s parole officer asked that he be detained.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED FRAUD CASE

A woman was jailed in an alleged fraud case on Monday. Information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in May a victim reported possible fraudulent activity on a credit card. The victim was able to provide more information which documented multiple purchases at a store and identified the suspect as being 33-year old Samantha Craig.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy