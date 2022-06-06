ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary International and ShelterBox USA announce global partnership renewal

By Bryan Hernandez
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Rotary International and the disaster relief charity ShelterBox USA, based in Santa Barbara, announced a three-year partnership renewal last week.

The renewal of the partnership comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it's had on communities worldwide, but that crisis could be dwarfed by the impact of a changing climate in the years ahead.

ShelterBox research highlighted how 167 million homes could be lost to climate change in the next 20 years.

The relief charity alleged that flooding will be a leading cause of weather-related disasters, warming oceans will bring heavier rain to places that can’t cope with it, and other parts of the world could face deadly droughts.

“Rotary and ShelterBox will continue to collaborate, better supporting communities in need by improving preparedness, and prepositioning aid in areas prone to disaster,” Rotary International General Secretary and CEO John Hewko said.

The agreement between Rotary and ShelterBox will be announced at the annual Rotary International Convention, this year hosted in Houston, where ShelterBox chief executive Sanj Srikanthan will give a keynote speech to more than 10,000 Rotary members.

ShelterBox was founded by the Rotary Club of Helston-Lizard in the United Kingdom in 2000, providing emergency shelter and other essential items to people who have lost their homes to conflict and disaster.

With growing collaboration with Rotary members and clubs across the globe, ShelterBox became Rotary’s official project partner in disaster relief in 2012, transforming ShelterBox into an internationally recognized disaster relief charity.

“Rotary has been beside us on our journey from day one and we are reminded of the significance of the partnership each time we mobilize,” Srikanthan said . “What began as a local connection with one Cornish Rotary Club has led to an extraordinary international movement that has provided emergency shelter to millions of people around the world.”

Using their networks in Poland, Moldova and Ukraine, Rotary members have provided invaluable situational awareness and connections enabling ShelterBox to provide aid to those in need.

The charity is providing mattresses to people in collective centers; tarpaulins, rope, tools, and other essentials to help people living in damaged buildings. ShelterBox has also supported women and children fleeing into Moldova.

With Rotary, their global network has made lasting differences in its members communities, attested Hewko.

“We are people of action, which is why our disaster relief partnership extends far beyond financial support,” Hewko said. “Rotary clubs worldwide offer valuable, practical assistance to help ShelterBox reach more families fleeing disaster or conflict.”

ShelterBox currently has teams working to support communities in Ukraine, Yemen, Burkina Faso, Mozambique, the Philippines, Syria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Haiti, and Nigeria.

To find out more about ShelterBox visit shelterboxusa.org .

The post Rotary International and ShelterBox USA announce global partnership renewal appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Goleta and Winchester Canyon cannabis project reach settlement, agree to robust odor response and mitigation

Hidden Trails, LLC and the city of Goleta reached a settlement in Hidden Trail's proposed cannabis project that sits just outside of the city's jurisdiction, obligating Hidden Trails staff to implement a robust odor response complaint and remediation process.
GOLETA, CA
Orcutt Junior High students raised over $2,600 in fundraiser with safe drinking water organization

Orcutt Junior High School students raised nearly $2,660 in one month as part of a fundraiser with Gravity Water, an organization dedicated to turning rain into safe drinking water for in-need schools around the world.
ORCUTT, CA
UC Santa Barbara holds ceremony for graduate students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Graduation ceremonies are back after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. UCSB's graduate division will be honored today at Commencement Green, near the campus lagoon, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The ceremony and celebration will be webcast live as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual Golf Tournament and Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club. Now in its 13th year, the event helps the non-profit organization in its mission to provide needed equipment and training for the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Good Ride Rally gives back to service members

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Saturday marked the second annual Santa Barbara Good Ride Poker Run to support veterans. The event, which started in Santa Barbara and ended in Los Alamos, brought motorcyclists together to raise money for veterans. The money will be donated to organizations including "Save Our Service Members" and "Infinite Hero."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
City of Santa Barbara shares upcoming projects in proposed 2023 budget

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are big plans ahead for the City of Santa Barbara. "We have a lot of capitol projects that are wrapped in the budget that will bring a lot of benefit to our community. We're really excited about getting those projects moving forward," said spokeswoman Shelly Cone of the City of
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ranchers discuss how farmworkers prepare for heat while working outdoors, advocates remind Ag workers about rights

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Some areas in the Central Coast reach high temperatures, and agricultural workers are preparing for it. Tom Ikeda, with Ikeda Bros. said even though temperatures are still cool out in Oceano, he is looking ahead of this upcoming week, as it will get hotter.
OCEANO, CA
California Primary Election Results 2022: Journalist Jerry Roberts weighs in on election results in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The polls for the California Primary Elections closed at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. "You know this was kind of like spring training for the fall elections. You know because of California's top two system you're setting up the playoffs for the fall," said local political analyst Jerry Roberts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Maria area high schools celebrate the Class of 2022 with full graduation ceremonies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pomp and Circumstance was the song of the day all throughout the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) wrapped up the 2021-22 school year by holding graduation ceremonies at its high schools, Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley. In addition, St. Joseph High
SANTA MARIA, CA
Governor Newsom and Alex Padilla cruise to November General Election

Governor Newsom was expected to cruise to the November General Election and that's were he's headed after soundly defeating 25 challengers in Tuesday's Primary. The numbers are similar to the strong showing he made nine months ago during the statewide recall which he easily won as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Cal Poly to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly on Thursday announced that it will lift its indoor mask mandate beginning Monday, June 13 – right after graduation weekend commences. The university is lifting its mandate to align itself with San Luis Obispo County Public Health guidance, strongly recommending that people wear masks indoors, but not requiring
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
