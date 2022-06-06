Austin police searching for man who threatened 3 victims at apartment complex

Austin police say they are looking to identify a couple after a bleeding woman fled to an apartment complex office and was threatened along with two other victims by her boyfriend.

Police said around 2 p.m. on Saturday officers located two victims at the 12200 block of Heatherly Drive. The two victims said they were in the apartment complex office when a woman ran in and begged them to lock the door.

"The unidentified female was bleeding from the head," said police. "The female stated her boyfriend was coming after her. A Hispanic male then approached the door and began pounding on it and making threats."

The man then allegedly pointed the gun at all three victims and threatened to kill them, police said; the woman said she would go with him or he would kill all of them.

"She unlocked the door and left with the suspect," said police. "The other victims described the suspect vehicle as a silver SUV. Detectives ask for assistance in identifying him and the female victim."

The woman was seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black leggings, and white shoes. The man had black hair dyed brown shaved on the sides pulled back into a bun, and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.