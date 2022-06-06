ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dora, AL

Police investigating Jasper woman’s death due to ‘suspicious circumstances’

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mMVC_0g2PRjM100

DORA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Dora Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found near a roadway Sunday morning.

According to DPD , officers were called to the 1900 block of Sellers Road in the early morning hours on reports of an unresponsive female lying near the road. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

1 dead, 1 injured in west Birmingham shooting

The victim was identified as Misty Lynn Freeman Clark of Jasper. Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy due to “suspicious circumstances,” according to DPD.

Authorities said Monday that they released a statement due to ongoing rumors surrounding the situation. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

DPD is asking if anyone has any information on the case or had seen Clark on Saturday, to contact them at 205-648-9110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Jasper, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Dora, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dpd#Nexstar Media Inc
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Avenue J

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Avenue J. The event happened on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Birmingham Police received a Shot Spotter report of 26 rounds fired just before 6:00 p.m. According to Birmingham Police, they found a car stopped in the road with multiple gunshots to the vehicle. They say they then found a man in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Four arrested after guns, ammo stolen from Columbus patrol vehicle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Four people were arrested after guns and ammunition were stolen from a Columbus police cruiser. Three of the suspects are between the ages of 13 and 17. The fourth person is an adult. Police will release this individual's name at a later time. The theft happened...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds PD requests publics assistance in locating suspect

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. According to the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, the suspect was involved in the theft of a vehicle occurring June 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., from the parking lot of the Leeds […]
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian stuck killed on Pawnee Village Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old man walking along Pawnee Village Rd Wednesday night has died after he was hit by a car. It happened around 10:40 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to call for help. The victim has been identified as Charles Edward Snider,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

On-Going Police Presence Reported at Walnut Park School in Gadsden

Details are sketchy however the Gadsden EMA Facebook page contained the message saying “Please avoid the area of Walnut Park around the school. There is an ongoing police incident. All children at the school are safe. Please avoid that area and further information will be provided as needed.”. That...
CBS 42

CBS 42

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy