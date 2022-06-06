Police investigating Jasper woman’s death due to ‘suspicious circumstances’

DORA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Dora Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found near a roadway Sunday morning.

According to DPD , officers were called to the 1900 block of Sellers Road in the early morning hours on reports of an unresponsive female lying near the road. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Misty Lynn Freeman Clark of Jasper. Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy due to “suspicious circumstances,” according to DPD.

Authorities said Monday that they released a statement due to ongoing rumors surrounding the situation. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

DPD is asking if anyone has any information on the case or had seen Clark on Saturday, to contact them at 205-648-9110.

