Las Vegas police close case after woman dies in storage unit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they closed a suspicious death case after it was determined a woman found dead in a storage unit was not...www.fox5vegas.com
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they closed a suspicious death case after it was determined a woman found dead in a storage unit was not...www.fox5vegas.com
so how was she locked in then? who did that? was she dead before entering the storage unit? This article doesn't explain anything at all!
mmmm interesting. Smells like someone was paid off to me. I don't believe it for one second. Makes it seem like shes automatically unworthy of a investigation since she had drugs in her system. Sounds like someone drugged her and locked her in the unit.
Comments / 3