Las Vegas police close case after woman dies in storage unit

By Elaine Emerson
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they closed a suspicious death case after it was determined a woman found dead in a storage unit was not...

Comments / 3

lisa directo
3d ago

so how was she locked in then? who did that? was she dead before entering the storage unit? This article doesn't explain anything at all!

Sharon Glasscock
3d ago

mmmm interesting. Smells like someone was paid off to me. I don't believe it for one second. Makes it seem like shes automatically unworthy of a investigation since she had drugs in her system. Sounds like someone drugged her and locked her in the unit.

#Suspicious Death#Metropolitan Police#Heroin#Violent Crime
