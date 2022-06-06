Jeff McNeil starting on Monday for New York

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Jared Koenig and the Oakland Athletics. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's game. Adam Duvall (triceps) is back in left field in place of Heredia and batting eighth.
New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Cardinals appear to be giving Donovan a routine breather. Nolan Arenado, who was held out of Wednesday's lineup, is replacing...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Nido will take over at catcher after Patrick Mazeika was given the night off in San Diego. numberFire's models project Nido to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tarik Skubal on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 9.0 FanDuel points...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Palacios will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting at shortstop. Gordon will bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bradley Jr. will patrol in center after Enrique Hernandez was placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Bradley Jr. to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
San Diego Padres infielder Sergio Alcantara is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Alcantara will operate third base after Manny Machado was picked as Wednesday's designated hitter, Luke Voit was aligned at first base, and Eric Hosmer was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt,...
San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruf will take over at first after Wilmer Flores was rested against San Francisco's division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela, our models project Ruf to score 10.8 FanDuel points.
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez will move to the bench on Thursday with Maikel Franco starting at third base. Franco will bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.48...
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will start at third base on Thursday and bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Cesar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Luplow will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Gordon will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and New York. Jermaine Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cron will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Charlie Blackmon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cron for 11.8 FanDuel points...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Urias starting at shortstop. Urias will bat first versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Urias for 10.5 FanDuel...
