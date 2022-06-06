ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Electric scooters banned in Downtown St. Louis after weekend violence

By Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3xfd_0g2PQyNt00

ST. LOUIS – City leaders are prohibiting the use of electric scooters in the downtown area after weekends of chaos, disturbance, and violence brought about by teens.

St. Louis police were very busy in downtown this weekend responding to several large groups of juveniles fighting.

On Monday morning, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said they’re working to stop the violence.

“Shooting among unsupervised juveniles, multiple calls of disruptive and nuisance of young people at multiple locations, including Citygarden, Union Station, and Ball Park Hilton,” Isom said. “Security at these locations did their best to try and get these disturbances under control.”

Investigators said the disturbances spilled over near 8th and Chestnut streets when someone opened fire on a crowd walking to their cars. Two girls, ages 13 and 14, were injured. They remain hospitalized.

“This incident was at a different location where the fight occurred in front of Ball Park Village,” Isom said. “There is a vehicle that fired shots into the crowd and the young women were injured as a result.”

Major Renee Kriesmann, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said it’s fortunate no one was killed in the shooting.

“…But that does not take away from the dangers of the issue of unsupervised kids roaming the street downtown,” she said.

Many residents have asked the city to eliminate scooters, believing they’re a magnet for attracting large groups of kids.

“We do not have the resources to monitor where we can keep young people from engaging in dangerous behaviors, so those will be shut off until further notice,” Isom said.

Police said the shooter is still at large. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 16

Henry Kriss
3d ago

Anything just lying around will become a weapon or be destroyed by these roving thugs. They have no respect, probably no jobs, and no civilized limits or regard for anybody or anything. They will just find something else...

Reply(1)
4
Jim Kelley
3d ago

I’m pretty sure taking away their scooters will somehow be called racist…just saying. Though I’ve never met an African American with the nickname “Scooter”…so maybe not? This city currently has me very confused.

Reply
2
tk killer
3d ago

Start holding the parents responsible responsible if you are not going to be responsible for a child that you have then you should do time in jail if these kids don't go to school the parents get in trouble it's in trouble so why is it whatever they get in trouble the parents don't get in trouble

Reply
2
Related
FOX2Now

12-hour shifts begin for St. Louis officers this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Starting this weekend, officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will work longer shifts. Officers who work on weekends will be scheduled for mandatory 12-hour shifts. Retiring St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden announced the new policy last month. The change will impact officers who...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox40jackson.com

St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The intersection near where a man was held up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Shooting#Downtown St Louis#Chestnut
FOX 2

Deer crashes through two windows of Downtown St. Louis bank

ST. LOUIS – A deer crashed through two windows of a Downtown St. Louis bank Thursday morning. This happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Market. The deer was lying on the ground Downtown, got up, started running around, and then ran through a window of the UMB Bank. The deer […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX2now.com

4 p.m. traffic update on I-70 crash in Wentzville

Multiple adults and children were injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon on I-70 in Wentzville. Parkway announces mask mandate for summer school …. St. Charles City Council introduces controversial …. Facing federal indictment, Lewis Reed resigns as …. Inside look at bomb removal team at Scott Air Force …. Muny...
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy