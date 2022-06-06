ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark edge Austria after power outage in Vienna delays game

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJens Stryger Larsen's late winner guided Denmark to a nervy 2-1 win over Austria in their UEFA Nations League group match on Monday after kickoff was delayed by 90 minutes due to a power outage in Vienna. The game eventually kicked off at 10:15 p.m. local time after power...

