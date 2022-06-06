ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California's voter revolt and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
 3 days ago

Urban beat: The Voter Revolt

“Voters have had enough of ‘progressive’ leaders who are presiding over spiraling violence and crime,” declares Spiked’s Joel Kotkin . The “revolt brewing” sees a big test Tuesday in Los Angeles’ mayoral primary, which will likely “lead to a head-to-head between moderate billionaire developer Rick Caruso and progressive congressperson Karen Bass, once considered a potential vice-president for Joe Biden.” Progressive San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin faces a recall vote the same day. Disgust at how cities have become “centers for homelessness, open drug markets and incubators of all sorts of diseases” has brought the “rise of moderate opposition to progressivism, in the form of Rick Caruso, Eric Adams and others,” providing “hope that the urban core can reinvent itself as a viable place for new investment and families.”

From the left : Manchin Was Right, Progs

If progressives “want to get anything done this year, they might acknowledge” that Sen. Joe Manchin “was basically right” about President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which he opposed, and inflation, advises Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Yglesias . After all, had the bill passed, “inflation would be even worse today” — especially since it loaded up the next few years with larger inflation-fueling deficits. Manchin remains interested in several goals progressives share, such as on prescription drugs and energy production, yet for Dems “to get to yes on that agenda is going to require all sides to get past some bitterness and recrimination.” A good start would be “for progressives to admit that Manchin was right to be worried.”

Libertarian: End COVID Travel Restrictions

“Some officials still have trouble letting go of pandemic-inflated power,” observes Reason’s J.D. Tuccille. The CDC still requires a negative COVID-19 test for entrance into the country. Applying to even the vaccinated and boosted, “and with a daunting 24-hour timeframe, the CDC rules make the U.S. an outlier in a world that otherwise seems eager to turn its back on two years of chaotic overreactions to COVID-19.” Travelers testing positive face “pricey extended stays and rebooked flights” and above all: “confusion over which quarantine rules reign.” We need “a spirit of rebelliousness and disgust with the excesses and failures of bureaucrats and politicians. Officialdom clings to aging rules and remin­isces fondly about the days of extraordinary power.”

Prof: Why I Quit Georgetown

Soon after “a four-month investigation into a tweet” saw him reinstated at Georgetown University Law, Ilya Shapiro quit, he explains in The Wall Street Journal , as “remaining in my job was untenable” since the school’s diversity office “set me up for discipline the next time I transgress progressive orthodoxy,” because school policy only cares if people are “offended, or claim to have been,” by some remark. As he notes, that would land him in trouble if “I opine that the Constitution bans racial preferences” or even assign a student to oppose the argument that “a designer can be compelled to create a website for a same-sex wedding.” In short, “It is the Georgetown administrators who have created a hostile work environment for me” — and effectively repealed the school’s free-speech policy.

Conservative: Sussmann Ve rdict’s Message

“We can get you anytime, anywhere . . . You can’t touch even a single one of ours” is the message for the right from the left — at least judged by Michael Sussmann’s innocent verdict and Peter Navarro’s arrest, argues Ben Weingarten at The Federalist . As with the Capitol Riot v. the George Floyd riots: The left won’t “actually charge anyone with insurrection while they equate [Capitol rioters] with 9/11 hijackers” but when “their allies burn down cities, they’ll release them en masse.” “This is our democracy . . . . And in our democracy, we win, and you lose.” “What do you do when your every institution has been weaponized against you?” Those who ask our vote must answer” this question. If they can’t, “they are simply unfit to lead.

Compiled by The Po st Editorial Board

Comments / 1

