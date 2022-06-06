ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jonas Family Open New Restaurant at MGM Grand

 3 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It was a Jonas Brothers weekend extravaganza here in Las Vegas! From kicking off their summer residency to opening their family’s restaurant, “Nellie’s Southern Kitchen” at MGM Grand. Jillian Lopez was there to capture it all. Take a look.

