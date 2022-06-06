Jonas Family Open New Restaurant at MGM Grand
Las Vegas(KLAS)- It was a Jonas Brothers weekend extravaganza here in Las Vegas! From kicking off their summer residency to opening their family’s restaurant, “Nellie’s Southern Kitchen” at MGM Grand. Jillian Lopez was there to capture it all. Take a look.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
