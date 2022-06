This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, Apple's next major iPhone operating system, made a big splash at WWDC 2022, Apple's annual developer conference. With iOS 16 you'll be able to edit messages you already sent in the Messages app, and you get new tools to personalize your iPhone with like the ability to customize the way your lock screen looks and new privacy features for those in abusive relationships. All these add up to an iOS that on paper feels fresh and contemporary. iOS 16 will likely be released this September alongside the heavily rumored iPhone 14 and will be available for the iPhone 8 and later.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO