Virgin Music Label & Artist Services is launching in Africa, where it will be based in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Universal Music Group announced Tuesday (June 7). In February 2021, UMG relaunched the Virgin Records brand as the new-look Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, a global distribution division that, in the U.S., operates within Capitol Music Group on the same structure as the former Caroline, with wings in the U.K., Japan, Germany, France and across Latin America. In the 16 months since, the company has added an outpost in Australia and one in Brazil, in addition to several areas of continental Europe and adding on partners and labels like WorkShow, Range Media, God Willing and the Mushroom Group, among many others.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO