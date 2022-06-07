25 Of The Best Candid Royal Family Moments From The Platinum Jubilee

King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has announced she is engaged to Shaman Durek Verrett, and her giant ring is simply stunning. The 50-year-old royal, who was previously married to Ari Behn, posed for a photo wearing a strapless patterned frock as she gazed into the eyes of her fiance, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket with lace detailing. She rested her hands on his stomach, giving her fans their first look at her vintage ring, complete with a large green gem in the middle surrounded by white diamonds.

