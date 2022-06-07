ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Of The Best Candid Royal Family Moments From The Platinum Jubilee

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge react to seeing their great-grandmother the Queen on the screen during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Henry Nicholls / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Meghan Markle with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall in the Major General's office overlooking the Trooping of the Colour on Horse Guards Parade.

Kelvin Bruce / © Kelvin Bruce
Peter Phillips, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Isla Phillips during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mike Tindall, and Prince Louis of Cambridge speak ahead of the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother Prince George of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Zara Phillips and Princess Eugenie of York pose together.

Instagram: @mike_tindall12
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stands with her children George, Charlotte, and Louis overlooking Horse Guards as the troops march past during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London.

Matt Dunham / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York and husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, react during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022.

Chris Jackson / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, bakes with her children George, Louis, and Charlotte.

Getty Images / Via Instagram: @dukeandduchessofcambridge
From left: James, Viscount Severn; Jack Brooksbank; Lady Louise Windsor; Princess Eugenie; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; Princess Beatrice; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022, in London.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
The Queen reacts as Paddington Bear drinks from a teapot in a sketch filmed to air before the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

BBC
From left: Peter Phillips; Princess Anne; Princess Royal; Isla Phillips; Timothy Laurence; Savannah Phillips; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Princess Beatrice; James, Viscount Severn; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Lady Louise Windsor; Princess Eugenie; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Jack Brooksbank during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Savannah Phillips during the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022, in London.

Max Mumby / Getty Images
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, grimaces as he waits for the start of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022.

Phil Noble / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, laughs with Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Mike Tindall poses wearing the hat that his wife, Zara Tindall, wore to the National Service of Remembrance in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Instagram: @mike_tindall12
Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London.

Max Mumby / Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and her son August Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London.

Max Mumby / Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Princess Beatrice, center, and Princess Eugenie trying their hand at plate spinning during the Big Jubilee Lunch organized by Westminster Council for local volunteer and community groups that helped during the COVID-19 pandemic at Paddington Recreation Ground in London.

Victoria Jones - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London.

Max Mumby / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks out the window during the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022, in London.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

