Columbus, OH

Who was the best high school athlete in Greater Columbus last week? Your votes decide

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Voting is open for the Athlete of the Week.

Dispatch.com readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes of the week on their desktop, the Dispatch.com mobile web or Dispatch app once per hour by scrolling down to ballots listed below.

Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.

High school sports:Here's how to nominate Columbus area athletes of the week in 2021-22

The Athlete of the Week voting occurs each week during high school sports competition and recognizes athletes across all sports.

If you can't see the ballot when you scroll to the bottom of this story, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. Voters can cast one vote per hour per device. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote.

Please be aware: The Dispatch's voting system recognizes only one vote per WiFi IP address, so consider taking your phone off WiFi to vote each hour if you're sharing it with multiple people.

Athletes were nominated over the past few weeks for the vote starting Monday, June 6. You can nominate athletes for this coming week's performances for the vote that begins next Monday, June 13.

Last week's winner:Lancaster softball's Reese Poston named Columbus area high school athlete of the week

Please do not email your votes; they will not count. Nominations and votes are not the same things.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Dispatch, and nominations made over the past week.

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. If athletes haven't won in the regular season, they can be nominated more than once.

Want to make sure your team's game information and statistics get to the right people? Email that information to sports@dispatch.com.

The Dispatch staff reserves the right to remove ballots or athletes from the ballot where voting irregularities have occurred.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Here are this week's Athlete of the Week candidates:

Joel Addo, Olentangy Orange track and field: Won the state title in the high jump (6 -8) and was third in the long jump (23-5 1/4).

Camden Bentley, Gahanna track and field: Won the state title in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, setting a state record (13.45) in prelims of the 100 hurdles. She also ran on the 800 relay (with Amryne Chilton, Keena Sanders and Ayanna Stafford) that took first as Gahanna won the team title.

Huntyr Butler, Heath track and field: Defended his state title in the 110 hurdles (14.15).

Jack De Francesco, Hilliard Davidson track and field: Won the state title in the pole vault (15-6).

Jayden Douglas, Beechcroft track and field: Won the state title in the 300 hurdles (36.72).

D.J. Fillmore, Licking Heights track and field: Won the state title in the long jump (24-11).

Collin Haj Abed, Grandview track and field: Won state titles in the long jump (22-2 ¾) and 110-meter hurdles in 14.81.

Keegan Holmstrom, Grove City baseball: Pitched a complete game, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking four in a 2-0 win over defending state champion New Albany in the regional title game.

Troy Lane, Pickerington Central track and field: Won the state title in the 100 in a state-record 10.25, won the 200 and ran on the 400 relay (with Ethan Pinkins, Kaleb Holloway and Xavier McCoy) that also took first as Central won the team title.

Olentangy Orange 400 relay team of Josephine Davis, Ava Musgrove, Cassidy Shimp and Teresa Christian: Won the state title (47.55).

Thomas Worthington 1,600 relay ream of Shohaan Singh, Camden Beatty, Daniel Assoku and Eli Hitzhusen: Won the state title (3:17.42).

Ashtan Winfrey, Africentric track and field: Won the state title in the long jump (18-8.75)

Comments / 0

