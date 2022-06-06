What’s Your Favorite Album of 2022 (So Far)? Vote!
Click here to read the full article.
Billboard unveiled its staff’s 50 favorite albums so far in 2022 on Monday (June 6), filled to the brim with A-list releases and emerging artists.
From Harry Styles ‘ Harry’s House , Charli XCX ‘s Crash and The Weeknd ‘s Dawn FM to Becky G ‘s Esquemas , fka Twigs ‘ Caprisongs and Pusha T ‘s It’s Almost Dry , 2022’s brightest albums shined through in every single genre.
We want to know which album is your favorite from our alphabetical list, which you can check out here . Vote in the poll below.
Comments / 0