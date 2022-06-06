ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Your Favorite Album of 2022 (So Far)? Vote!

Billboard unveiled its staff’s 50 favorite albums so far in 2022 on Monday (June 6), filled to the brim with A-list releases and emerging artists.

From Harry Styles Harry’s House , Charli XCX ‘s Crash and The Weeknd ‘s Dawn FM to Becky G ‘s Esquemas , fka Twigs Caprisongs and Pusha T ‘s It’s Almost Dry , 2022’s brightest albums shined through in every single genre.

We want to know which album is your favorite from our alphabetical list, which you can check out here . Vote in the poll below.

