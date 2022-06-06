ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Jones' Best and Worst-Performing Stocks of Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up some small gains earlier in the day to finish Monday roughly flat, adding about 16 points on the day. There was little today that could sway investor sentiment firmly one way or the other.

Chinese stocks had a nice day after the Chinese government continued to ease its regulatory stance toward tech stocks and reopen cities that have been locked down due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

There wasn't much economic data for investors to analyze today, although the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks prices across a variety of daily goods and services, is set to come out Friday and will detail how much prices rose on a year-over-year basis for May. The CPI is one metric investors use to gauge inflation, which is top of mind right now.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury Bill rose slightly and hovered at about 3.04%. The price of oil topped $120 per barrel today before falling back down to around $118, as of this writing. Here are the best- and worst-performing stocks in the Dow today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WK7Wh_0g2PQMHd00

Image source: Getty Images.

Travelers wins the day

Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) rose roughly 1.6% and was the biggest winner in the Dow for no obvious reason today. The outperformance comes a few days after Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott downgraded the insurance giant from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating, while lowering his price target from $190 to $170. Travelers finished the day, trading around $177 per share. Scott attributed the downgrade to the fact that the company could see margins shrink because of trends in the property and damage space.

Despite the downgrade, insurers in general could fare well in a rising-rate environment. Travelers will be able to reinvest cash in bonds that will now yield. Plus, the company has a good reputation for conservative underwriting, so I don't think this is a bad pick in the high inflation, rising interest rate environment.

Amgen struggles

The pharmaceutical company Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was the Dow's biggest loser today, with its stock sinking about 1.2% for no clear reason.

In fact, as far as I can tell, the company saw some slightly good news today. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of one of Amgen's drugs for certain adults that have rheumatoid arthritis that is either moderate or severe.

Amgen is also a stock that looks to be a good pick during the current volatility that has plagued markets all year long. The drug maker has a nice 3% dividend yield and also a strong balance sheet. The company has more than $6.5 billion of cash and liquid investments. In the first quarter of the year, Amgen generated $2 billion of free cash flow and a profit of nearly $1.5 billion. The company is up more than 8% this year, widely outperforming broader markets, and is the type of stock you want to have in times of uncertainty.

10 stocks we like better than Amgen
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amgen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Consumer Price Index#Drugs#Dow Jones Best#Chinese#Treasury#Trv
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
193K+
Followers
94K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy