ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas attorney general opens investigation into Twitter bots

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjOKm_0g2PQ6FG00

T exas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into whether Twitter is falsely reporting the number of bot accounts on the platform.

The inquiry will review whether Twitter violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misreporting the number of bot accounts , those that are automated and nonhuman, versus real users, the Republican official announced after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter over similar concerns.

MUSK THREATENS TO TERMINATE TWITTER DEAL IF SPAM BOT DATA NOT PROVIDED

"Texans rely on Twitter’s public statements that nearly all its users are real people. It matters not only for regular Twitter users, but also Texas businesses and advertisers who use Twitter for their livelihoods,” Paxton said in a press release Monday. “If Twitter is misrepresenting how many accounts are fake to drive up their revenue, I have a duty to protect Texans.”

Although Twitter reported that fewer than 5% of its users are bots in regulatory filings , the number could be as many as 20% or more, Paxton claimed.

As part of the investigation, Paxton issued a civil investigative demand to compel Twitter to turn over documents related to how the company calculates and manages its user data and how the data relate to its advertising business.

The announcement comes after Musk suggested in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that if the social media platform does not hand over information on the number of spam bots, it would put his $44 billion bid to purchase the company in jeopardy.

Musk has become increasingly attached to Texas after Tesla moved its headquarters to Austin from California late last year. SpaceX also has facilities in Texas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Twitter was given a June 27 deadline to respond to Paxton's civil investigative demand.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Twitter for comment on Paxton's investigation. As for the sale, a spokesperson said , “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms,” adding that the company “will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction.”

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks Twitter execs about resurfaced Hillary Clinton tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking Twitter executives about a resurfaced Hillary Clinton campaign tweet that he considers a "hoax." Musk was responding to a Twitter user on Friday asking him about a previous tweet by the Hillary Clinton campaign which purports to have "uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank"
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

How to Fix Twitter and Facebook

Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again takeover bid for Twitter has spurred questions about what will happen if the deal goes through. Is it a vanity play that would allow Musk to surprise the platform’s users with new features on a given day’s whim? Or a business play to turn Twitter into a more assiduous targeted-advertising vehicle? Or a political play whose purpose is to proselytize Musk’s ideological views or, through such singular acts as re-platforming Donald Trump, to influence the outcome of the next presidential election? (Fellow centibillionaire Jeff Bezos asked aloud whether Musk’s interests in maintaining Tesla’s good graces in China could give that country leverage over a Musk-owned Twitter; an interesting question from the man who owns both Amazon and The Washington Post. Bezos concluded not.)
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Advertising#Social Media Platform#Politics State#Republican#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy