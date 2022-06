When the iconic Van Cliburn International Piano Competition comes to town every four years (or five when there's a worldwide pandemic), the eyes of the classical music world turn to Fort Worth like it's a host city for the Olympic Games. But lucky Fort Worthians don't just have to ogle the action from afar; they can catch it in person — and, from the people-watching to the gift-store shopping — it's a whole experience.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO