Butler County, KY

Entertainment District

WBKO
 4 days ago

Butler County animal shelter emphasizes importance of pet adoption. Glasgow man...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

Hangar party to honor new area aviation heroes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Aviation Heritage Park will introduce 12 new area aviation heroes at their Hangar Party on Saturday, June 18. The party will be at the Bowling Green-Warren County Airport from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 for children ages six to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wilkinson Trace to close to thru traffic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has announced that Wilkinson Trace will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday afternoon. The closure will continue until Monday, June 13. Residents will still be able to use the road to access their homes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wednesdays on The Square returns for the summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you were at Fountain Square Park Wednesday, around lunchtime, you may have noticed the crowd of people enjoying live music. Local artists Clay Powell and Murph were the first musical group to kick off the 2022 summer season of Wednesdays on The Square. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday will mark six months since a record breaking F-3 tornado ran through Bowling Green, wreaking havoc across the community. For Tabitha Trowbridge, it was all a blur. “Within five minutes, the roof was ripped off her house I had thrown my daughter and me...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP searching for missing Hart County teen

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile. Emma Holliday, 17, of Magnolia was last seen at her home at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9. STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO. Anyone with information concerning the...
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Tornado food relief program extends into summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville farm has been working hard these past few months to provide fresh foods to tornado victims. Need More Acres farm, locally owned and operated, started the food donation to help those who were displaced, experienced mental or physical injury, or lost power due to the tornadoes in December.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sherwin-Williams factory workers lose benefits amid strike

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday marks one week since workers at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Bowling Green went on strike. “We’re on strike for workplace benefits, some workplace conditions. We’ve been negotiating for two months, roughly,” said Gerry Francisco, Vice President of the Teamsters Local Union 783.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Public Safety
WBKO

Sunny and Pleasant Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday morning! It’s a great start to the day so far. Today will be very pleasant with temperatures expected to stay below average this afternoon. Though it will be cooler, we’re still tracking a VERY high UV level of 9. This brings down...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

2 workers die after falling in power plant’s drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. (AP) - Officials say two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant. News outlets report Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren County Public Schools names new principal of Warren Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Elementary Site-Based Decision Making Council is proud to announce Mr. Marlow Hazard as the next principal of Warren Elementary. Since 2021, Mr. Hazard has served as the assistant principal of Warren Elementary, where he provided administrative support for innovative instructional programs, supervised and evaluated teaching and support staff, and assisted with administrative oversight of school operations.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams talks primary election, recounts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was in Bowling Green on Wednesday meeting with members of the Rotary Club. “I’m really pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences that we had a smooth transition into it,” said Adams.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warbirds take over the skies of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vintage World War II aircrafts are taking over the skies of Bowling Green at the Warbird Expo. Anna Bryson attended the expo with her father. “My favorite part is definitely getting to kind of peek inside and see what it was like, and trying to imagine a kid at my age having to fly in this plane and not only do that, but they’re shooting out of this plane,” she said. “Getting to learn about all of the different jobs people had if they were to fly this back when it was actually flown.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Ulta Beauty Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Greenwood Mall. Police say at approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 29, 2022 two male suspects entered the store. One of them produced red shopping bag. Both men then begin to fill up...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green FC’s Youth Academy is in full swing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green FC is staying busy in different ways. While the team gets ready to battle Elizabethtown this weekend, some future Golden Lions are prepping for the future. The club’s youth academy continues getting underway, as several kids from the area work with the team’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Horse Cave man subject of federal drug case

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man has been named in a federal indictment case as he also faces a possible 70-year sentence in Barren County for multiple drug charges. James Santillis Franklin, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
HORSE CAVE, KY

