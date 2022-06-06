Entertainment District

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vintage World War II aircrafts are taking over the skies of Bowling Green at the Warbird Expo. Anna Bryson attended the expo with her father. “My favorite part is definitely getting to kind of peek inside and see what it was like, and trying to imagine a kid at my age having to fly in this plane and not only do that, but they’re shooting out of this plane,” she said. “Getting to learn about all of the different jobs people had if they were to fly this back when it was actually flown.”

