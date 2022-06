A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at The Villages High School. A motorist called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and reported a reckless driver on Belvedere Boulevard near the Pimlico Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The small blue 1994 Isuzu pickup hit a curb and went onto the grass and landscaping. The truck went through a residential gate and the witness lost sight of the vehicle. However, she found a Dewalt piece of equipment which had fallen from the truck and she turned it over to deputies.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO