ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Janye Killelea
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure. The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Closing of Waukegan coal plant causes controversy among residents

A power plant in Waukegan that operated for 100 years recently shuttered its coal-fired units. The closing, part of a statewide push to promote renewable energy, was applauded by environmentalists and some residents in the north suburban community. But concerns remain about the coal ash and plans by the corporate owner of the NRG Waukegan Generating […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
WGN News

5 displaced after fire at Wrigleyville apartment building

CHICAGO — Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Wrigleyville apartment building, according to fire officials. Crews responded to a fire on the 3500 block of North Sheffield Avenue around 7 a.m. Friday. The fire started on the rear porches and was put out about an hour later. Part of […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
WGN News

Sen. Duckworth discusses South Side gun violence

CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined several Chicago leaders and local advocates at the Gresham Community Center to discuss on-going gun violence. During a Friday afternoon press conference, Duckworth emphasized her commitment to preventing and reducing gun violence in Illinois’ neighborhoods and under-resourced communities, according to a press release. She also shared the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mental health and Illinois, Pritzker signs omnibus bill

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a mental health omnibus bill Friday aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to mental health services. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3617 at Family Guidance Centers’ Wabash Facility in Chicago. The new law temporarily allows professional licensees to reactive their license if […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged in connection with machete-involved armed robberies

CHICAGO — A Far South Side man now faces felony charges after, authorities say, he carried out a string of recent Northwest Side robberies while armed with a machete. Andre Gonzalez, 35, was charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection with three robberies that occurred in the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

$100 and no questions asked, CPD gun turn-in set for Saturday

CHICAGO — Thousands of guns have been recovered by the Chicago Police Department so far this year and they’re hoping to keep that number growing through peaceful means. At a June 6 press conference, CPD Superintendent David Brown stated officers have recovered 4,826 guns since January 1. 419 of those guns were assault weapons which […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German
WGN TV

The June 9th 1972 frigid and blustery White Sox game at old Comiskey Park

On June 9th 1972 friends and I shivered through a frigid and blustery White Sox win at old Comiskey Park. How cold was it that day?. Dear Mike, There’s a good reason why you remember this game so vividly. It was unseasonably and unreasonably cold that June 9, 1972. The White Sox game was a night game that was played in upper 40 degree weather accompanied by strong north winds gusting as high as 40 mph and scattered showers. The weather was more typical of opening day than for early June. However, the record books don’t tell the real story since the high for that date is listed as 71 degrees, a reading recorded shortly after midnight. A strong cold front then passed and temperatures crashed, falling into the upper 40s by late afternoon, setting the weather stage for your memorably chilly Sox game.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPS announces new $9.5B budget

CHICAGO —Chicago Public Schools released its proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year Tuesday. The new $9.5 billion budget proposal reflects an 8% per student increase in school funding. CPS said the priorities are more academic and mental health support, safety resources and professional development for educators. The district will continue to draw from its […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

J-Hope from BTS added as Lollapalooza headliner

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza Festival has added a new headliner to their 2022 summer lineup. J-Hope from the K-Pop boyband BTS will be performing solo at the four-day festival, headlining on Sunday, July 31. J-Hope will become the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major music festival. The festival will take place […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

Hope Chicago providing full college scholarships

Last fall, thousands of CPS students were surprised with the news that they would be receiving a free ride to college. The announcements came in a series of announcements at several CPS high schools as the new non-profit Hope Chicago made a promise to change their lives through education. And now Hope Chicago has just […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

White Sox get a 5th all-time shutout of the Dodgers on Tuesday

CHICAGO – In the grand scheme of things, the teams haven’t played all that much in their long histories. Since they were in different leagues, the White Sox and the Dodgers only met six times before the arrival of interleague play in 1997. In that span, the Chicago American League team has 17 wins over the Los Angeles National League team, and Tuesday was another triumph for the Southsiders.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former secret service agent pardoned by Biden recognized in ceremony

CHICAGO — A ceremony was held Thursday to honor Abraham Bolden, the first Black American appointed to the Secret Service who was pardoned by President Joe Biden in April. Bolden broke down racial barriers as a member of President John Kennedy’s security detail. His honesty while working in that position ended up costing him. “As […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy