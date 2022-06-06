Body found on embankment in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A body has been found in Greenbrier County.

On Monday, June 06, 2022, at approximately 11:43 am, Sergeant B. W. Mitchell and Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a body being found on the embankment of Howard’s Creek along Camp Ann Bailey Road in the Caldwell area.

Upon arrival, the officers requested the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team to process the scene. The body was subsequently transported to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification and cause of death.

Members of the West Virginia State Police, White Sulphur Springs Police Department, and the Lewisburg Fire Department provided on-scene assistance.

Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office is the lead investigator.