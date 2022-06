Photographs of a weird and unidentified figure just outside a Texas city’s zoo have left officials bemused.The mysterious figure was captured on a security camera at the fenceline of the Amarillo Zoo in the early hours of 21 May.Whatever is seen in a still picture released by the city is standing on two legs, and now they want suggestions about what the “Unidentified Amarillo Object” may be.“Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve,” the...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO