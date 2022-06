Several prospects left the Nick Saban Football Camp Wednesday with offers from Alabama football. Here is a quick look at the Crimson Tide’s new targets. Matthews is the only 2023 prospect who picked up an offer from Alabama Wednesday. He currently attends Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and he holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Louisiana product stands at 6-foot-2, and he weighs 175 pounds. He primarily lined up at cornerback during the 202 football season, and he excelled in man coverage. Matthews also has proven speed as he holds a PR OF 10.66 in the 100-meter dash.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO